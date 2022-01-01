A Generational Shift for the Pulsar Saga

Sporty or Naked?

F… Faired and N… Naked, this is what Bajaj says for the suffixes of the bike names. If you are a traveller or a rider who mostly rides on the highway, then faired will be a good option. Because Bajaj designed the F version with all the aerodynamics aspects. For city riders, there is the Naked version. There are a few changes only in terms of design, but the engine is the same in both versions.

Lights are LED in faired version. Projector headlight with a sharp look gave its front design a boost. Side view mirrors are placed in the front cowl. A tall clip-on handlebar makes the bike look stylish. Apart from those small design changes, the fuel tank, side panels, and tail section are all same in both F & N versions. Tyres have sufficient grip, but wider tyres would be great. The copper casing for the engine is awesome. Both bikes have ‘toe shift’ only for gear shifting, so shoes would be preferable. The seat height in both bikes is 795mm only. But there is a difference in the riding positions. As the footpegs are set a little backward. That adds a touch of sportiness to the riding posture.

The semi-digital meter looks different. Analogue for the tacho, other options share space in the digital meter. Gear indicator, clock, two trip meters, fuel meter, odometer share space. It does have a side stand alarm and ABS warning too. But it doesn’t have the Bluetooth connectivity option like its competitors. The fit and finish of these Pulsars are good compared to the previous bikes.