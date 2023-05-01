ரூ.64,900 Honda Shine 100cc கம்யூட்டர் பைக் ரைடு ரிவ்யூ!

This video features our ride on the new #Honda #Shine 100cc motorcycle, where we explore its advantages and disadvantages. It is a basic motorcycle intended for daily commuting without any unnecessary frills. The motorcycle comes with a new fuel-injected 99.7cc engine that produces 7.61 horsepower and 8.05Nm of torque. Although the Shine's torque output is the same as its 100cc competitor, Hero, it is slightly lower in terms of power by 0.5 horsepower. Apart from its performance, the engine also meets OBD-2 standards and can use E20 fuel, which has a maximum ethanol content of 20%. The engine is coupled with a 4-speed gearbox, which is common in the 100cc motorcycle segment.