2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Capable & Fun-to-Ride Adventure Bike

Engine: The engine remains the same 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that produces 43.5 horsepower and 37 Nm of torque. However, KTM has made some changes to the engine management system, which has resulted in a smoother power delivery and improved fuel efficiency.

Chassis: The chassis is also unchanged, but KTM has made some changes to the suspension setup. The front forks now have 170mm of travel, while the rear monoshock has 150mm of travel. KTM has also made the suspension more adjustable, with 30mm of preload adjustment on the front forks and 20mm of rebound damping adjustment on the rear monoshock.

Brakes: The brakes are also unchanged, with a 320mm disc brake on the front and a 230mm disc brake on the rear. However, KTM has added a switchable ABS system that can be turned off for off-road riding.

Electronics: The electronics package has also been updated. The 390 Adventure now comes standard with a TFT display, while the 390 Adventure X comes with an LCD display. Both bikes also come standard with traction control, cornering ABS, and a bi-directional quickshifter. KTM