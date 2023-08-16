300+ Hunter 350 Owners for a Memorable Ride with Royal Enfield | 2 Lakh Units Sold in a Year!

Hunter 350 crossed 2 lakhs unit sales within twelve months since launch! To celebrate this achievement, an unforgettable 50 km ride was organized by Royal Enfield, uniting over 300 proud Hunter 350 owners! The journey spanned from the Royal Enfield Plant to Mahindra City, creating a thrilling spectacle of power and unity. As the engines roared and the wind whistled, Hunter owners enjoyed breakfast and engaging interactions, with some even sharing their valuable insights and suggestions with the Royal Enfield CEO. Royal Enfield's iconic Hunter 350 has set a new benchmark in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc - 750cc). Since its launch in August 2022, the Hunter 350 touched 2 lakhs unit sales in under twelve months since launch! Royal Enfield's CEO, Mr. B. Govindarajan, expressed his pride in the Hunter 350's triumph, emphasizing how it has become the epitome of mid-size motorcycles, capturing hearts not only in India but also across international markets.