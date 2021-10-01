A New Thump in Town - Royal Enfield Classic 350

Those who decided last year to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 350 would have postponed that decision for a year. The reason was that the upcoming Classic is to be integrated with the Meteor’s smooth engine which has hit the market recently. The wait is over! Finally, the New Royal Enfield Classic 350 has landed with the same ‘dup dup’ sound in its style. We got the chrome red colour variant of the new Classic 350 for the test ride.

Simply put, if you take the best features of the Meteor and carve them long with the old Classic 350, that’s the new Royal Enfield Classic 350. Royal Enfield has used the same engine used in the Meteor on the ‘J’ platform without any modification in the new Classic. Since the new engine is slightly larger than the old classic engine, it occupies the all the space. It shows on the bike which was already bulky.