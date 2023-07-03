A ride & chat with Royal Enfield CEO Govindarajan

In this interview, we dive into the mind of Govindarajan, exploring his pivotal role in the development of Royal Enfield’s J platform, the introduction of the Interceptor and Continental GT bikes with their powerful 650cc engines, and his relentless pursuit of breakthroughs in bike manufacturing and marketing strategies. Join us as we uncover the extraordinary journey of Govindarajan, the CEO behind the success of Royal Enfield, a brand that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation to captivate the hearts of riders everywhere.

Let’s start by talking about the journey of Royal Enfield. Could you share some insights into the company’s history?

Certainly. Royal Enfield has a rich history dating back to 1901 when it was founded. Initially, the company imported motorcycles from London for military use. Over the years, we realized the need to make Royal Enfield motorcycles more accessible to both the military and customers. We focused on understanding our customers’ needs by interacting with them and experiencing the joy of riding ourselves. This customer-centric approach, along with the leadership of our president Siddharth Lal and myself as riders, has contributed to Royal Enfield’s success.

When Japanese bikes flooded the market with their small, fuel-efficient models, we remained focused on producing middle-weight bikes ranging from 250 cc to 750 cc. Our mantra has always been “Less is More,” meaning we prioritize fulfilling customers’ needs rather than simply adding features for the sake of marketing. We believe in creating a connection between the rider, the machine, and the terrain, which has resonated well with our customers. The introduction of the Classic bike with our UC engine in 2011 was a significant breakthrough and continues to evoke a timeless appeal among riders.

When I joined Royal Enfield, we had one factory producing 4,000 bikes per month. Our boss, Siddharth Lal, challenged us to increase production to 75,000 bikes per year. To achieve this, we valued the opinions of our factory workers at Thiruvottiyur and implemented their suggestions. This collaborative approach led us to successfully produce 78,000 bikes that year. Subsequently, we expanded with factories in Oragadam and Vallam Vadakal.