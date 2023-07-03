Broadening The Horizons… KTM 390s

X-Files

The KTM 390 Adventure X is the more budget friendly variant of the standard motorcycle. It is a whopping 60 grand cheaper, making it significantly more affordable for a lot of orange fans. To reduce this cost, KTM has removed a few premium features from the bike. This includes rider aids and ‘beauty products’!

Thankfully, the engine & chassis are unchanged, leaving the core of the motorcycle untouched. As a result, you get the real deal and not a watered-down version.

What you don’t get is a colour TFT screen to see all the data. This snazzy feature on the standard might be missed by some on the X, but honestly, the simplicity works better in our opinion. It is the same unit which does duties on the 250 Adventure, and that is not a bad deal at all.

Suspension on the X is the biggest downgrade compared to the standard. You get the WP Apex big piston fork and the not the open-cartridge forks found on the higher spec. This matters if you spend a lot of time in the dirt, but if you intend to use the bike primarily for highway touring, then you won’t notice this change much.

There are also reduced electronics on the X, you don’t get some safety features, which is really useful for newer and inexperienced riders. What you miss out on are things like traction control, ride modes, cornering ABS, and a quickshifter. There is no IMU and sensors on the X for the electronic aids to function.

Another cost cutting item is the rubber which keeps you glued to the asphalt. Instead of the Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tyres which are fitted on the standard, you get MRF Mogrip Meteor tyres, which are found on the 250. This is an acceptable trade-off and one which you can change whenever your stock tyres wear out.

One incomprehensible change is the lack of adjustable handlebar levers. How much money did that save KTM, we don’t know, but it does stick out a bit. Though we are sure, you can upgrade these later on if you so wish at the company SVCs.

How do all these changes effect the performance and ride quality of the X?

The lower spec rubber and springs, along with the reduced electronics means the bike is a bit wilder and rawer. Which is surely not a bad thing! It reminds you of the first Dukes to hit India, where you had to be much more involved with the motorcycle and not hoping for rider aids to safeguard you. This is great if you are somebody who likes to control your motorcycle without interference and have the skills to back it up. It is something you won’t notice much if you are a sedate tourer on the other hand.