Broadening The Horizons… KTM 390s

When it comes to adventure motorcycles, KTM has carved a niche for itself in the industry with its exceptional off-road prowess and exhilarating performance. The KTM 390 Adventure is testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining adventure riding.
Recently, the Austrian manufacturer broadened the range of 390 Adventures, empowering riders to see many more horizons. KTM introduced the X and SW variants of the popular 390 Adventure, the former being a lower spec version, while the latter being a higher spec to the standard. What’s new in them? Well, let’s start with the X!
X-Files
The KTM 390 Adventure X is the more budget friendly variant of the standard motorcycle. It is a whopping 60 grand cheaper, making it significantly more affordable for a lot of orange fans. To reduce this cost, KTM has removed a few premium features from the bike. This includes rider aids and ‘beauty products’!
Thankfully, the engine & chassis are unchanged, leaving the core of the motorcycle untouched. As a result, you get the real deal and not a watered-down version.
What you don’t get is a colour TFT screen to see all the data. This snazzy feature on the standard might be missed by some on the X, but honestly, the simplicity works better in our opinion. It is the same unit which does duties on the 250 Adventure, and that is not a bad deal at all.
Suspension on the X is the biggest downgrade compared to the standard. You get the WP Apex big piston fork and the not the open-cartridge forks found on the higher spec. This matters if you spend a lot of time in the dirt, but if you intend to use the bike primarily for highway touring, then you won’t notice this change much.
There are also reduced electronics on the X, you don’t get some safety features, which is really useful for newer and inexperienced riders. What you miss out on are things like traction control, ride modes, cornering ABS, and a quickshifter. There is no IMU and sensors on the X for the electronic aids to function.
Another cost cutting item is the rubber which keeps you glued to the asphalt. Instead of the Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tyres which are fitted on the standard, you get MRF Mogrip Meteor tyres, which are found on the 250. This is an acceptable trade-off and one which you can change whenever your stock tyres wear out.
One incomprehensible change is the lack of adjustable handlebar levers. How much money did that save KTM, we don’t know, but it does stick out a bit. Though we are sure, you can upgrade these later on if you so wish at the company SVCs.
How do all these changes effect the performance and ride quality of the X?
The lower spec rubber and springs, along with the reduced electronics means the bike is a bit wilder and rawer. Which is surely not a bad thing! It reminds you of the first Dukes to hit India, where you had to be much more involved with the motorcycle and not hoping for rider aids to safeguard you. This is great if you are somebody who likes to control your motorcycle without interference and have the skills to back it up. It is something you won’t notice much if you are a sedate tourer on the other hand.
Spoke Too Soon!
Moving on to the now top variant of the 390 Adventure, the SW. The Spoke Wheels variant comes with, well, spoke wheels. Duh! It also comes with a fully adjustable suspension, which you can tweak to your weight, riding style, terrain etc. Dial it in for your specific needs, to get the motorcycle just how you like it. These twin upgrades make the Adventure now significantly more dirt friendly and is ideal for all the riders who like mud baths.
The third thing you get on this bike is tubes in the tyres along with the spokes. Not the ideal setup for a tourer. Roadside mechanics in remote areas shudder at the thought of removing the wheel of a KTM!
Since long, KTM fans have been pleading with the brand to get spoke wheels and tuneable suspension for the bike. Finally, their call has been answered. Spoke wheels are much better than alloys when jumping and bumping through rock, root and dirt. Alloys are more prone to crack under duress and are unrideable thereafter. Spoke wheels can still be ridden home to safety, even after you have smashed a spoke or two.
The fully adjustable suspension is again perfect for riders who ride varied terrain. Of course, with everything adjustable, you need to know how to adjust it properly. Else you will be worse off than a stock bike. The forks have 30 clicks of adjustability, while the rear has 20 adjustment points.
You get all of this for around 20 grand over the standard motorcycle, which we think is great value for the additional money you are paying. You also get a Dakar KTM inspire paint scheme to help you stand out from the hordes! The SW has a lot more potential in the dirt over the standard variant, but you need to have the skills to match up to the bike’s potential. Else, you will just not notice!
Conclusion
To conclude, it is an excellent decision by KTM to add these two variants for the Indian market. Now there is about 80000 between the lowest and highest spec variants, which makes this motorcycle desirable to a broader audience. But it can leave you in a quandary, which of the 3 Adventures should you head out on?
The X is a great option for those riders who are experienced tourers, with sufficient skill to ride this motorcycle with minimal electronic aids.
The standard variant is great for riders who are newer to motorcycling and need those rider aids to keep them safe in crunch situations. The extra 60 thousand is money well spent for these riders.
The SW is purely for people who are going to do minimal touring and a lot of dirt riding.