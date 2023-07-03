Hero's Touring Revamp

First launched in 2019, the Hero Xpulse 200T 4V recently got revamped with a new mill. The heart transplant sees it get the same engine which does duties on the Xpulse 200 4V. This update had been coming for some time and makes this touring machine from Hero much more potent. Here’s our first thoughts about it.
What’s New?
It is an incredible bike that you can get your hands on for a reasonable starting price of INR 1,35,996 (ex-showroom Delhi). Available in three colours, it gives the buyer a decent amount of option. This fantastic machine is equipped with a powerful 199.6cc BS6 engine that generates an impressive power output of 19.1 ps and a torque of 17.3 Nm. Safety is prioritized with the inclusion of front and rear disc brakes, along with an anti-locking braking system for added control. Weighing in at 154 kg and featuring a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres, the Xpulse 200T 4V is capable of handling everything your motorcycle tour will throw at it.
Hero MotoCorp has given the Indian market an upgraded version of the Xpulse 200T with the introduction of the Xpulse 200T 4V. This new model comes with significant mechanical improvements, notably the four-valve setup in contrast to its predecessor’s two-valve layout. The bike is powered by a 199.6cc single-cylinder oil/air-cooled engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox.
In terms of styling, the Xpulse 200T 4V has received some noteworthy updates. The front now features a body-coloured fly screen above the LED headlight, giving it a sleek and appealing look. Additionally, gaitered front forks have been added, contributing to the bike’s overall utility. The tail luggage rack has been replaced by a tubular pillion grab rail. Three vibrant colour options are available: Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow, and Matt Shield Gold. Each colour option has a dual-tone finish complemented by new graphics.
What’s Old!
While the design enhancements are impressive, the feature list remains unchanged. The Xpulse 200T 4V retains its LED headlight, LED taillight, and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster with features like call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation. It also includes a convenient USB charging port and a side stand sensor for added convenience and safety.
When it comes to the bike’s performance on the road, you can expect a comfortable ride. The Xpulse 200T 4V is equipped with telescopic front forks and a seven-step adjustable rear mono-shock, ensuring a smooth and controlled journey. The braking system features petal-type disc brakes on both ends, complemented by single-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The bike is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, perfect for a road-focused adventure.
In the Indian market, the Xpulse 200T 4V competes with formidable rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Honda Hornet 2.0. It’s clear that Hero MotoCorp has crafted a remarkable bike that combines style, performance, and features to deliver an exceptional riding experience. So, if you’re searching for a dynamic and reliable companion for your journeys, the Xpulse 200T 4V is definitely worth considering.