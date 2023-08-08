Honda SP160: The sportier version of the Unicorn - Know the price details here!

If you're the kind of rider who craves a dose of sportiness with a splash of practicality then the SP160 is a great option for you.

Let's start with that tank design. Sleek, and ready to roar, it's like the motorcycle equivalent of flexing those biceps. And those sporty shrouds give it a edginess which goes with the concept.

The headlamp and tail lamp on the SP160 are LED units and look unique.

Now, let's get to the juicy stuff – that rear tyre. The 130mm wide tyre is not just there for show (though it does look pretty darn cool). It's all about that improved traction.

The sporty muffler gets a chrome covering that adds to the bling.