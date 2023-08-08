Honda SP160: The sportier version of the Unicorn - Know the price details here!

In a bid to gain a foothold in the popular and sporty 160cc segment, Honda has launched the SP160 in two variants. The Japanese manufacturer has been trying for some years now to make a dent in this segment. But so far, it hasn't met with the kind of success you would expect from Honda.
The new Honda is the sportier version of the Unicorn, and the company has stated that both models will be sold together, as they believe, there is space in the 160cc segment for one more model.
This bike is a big upgrade in terms of styling as compared to the Unicorn. The idea is to pitch this as a dependable workhorse motorcycle which also is attractive to young riders.
If you're the kind of rider who craves a dose of sportiness with a splash of practicality then the SP160 is a great option for you.
Let's start with that tank design. Sleek, and ready to roar, it's like the motorcycle equivalent of flexing those biceps. And those sporty shrouds give it a edginess which goes with the concept.
The headlamp and tail lamp on the SP160 are LED units and look unique.
Now, let's get to the juicy stuff – that rear tyre. The 130mm wide tyre is not just there for show (though it does look pretty darn cool). It's all about that improved traction.
The sporty muffler gets a chrome covering that adds to the bling.
At the heart of the SP160 lies Honda’s mid-size advanced 160cc Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) engine, an embodiment of precision and performance that redefines the standards of efficiency.
Central to this remarkable powerplant is the Solenoid valve, a silent yet critical operator. This ingenious mechanism acts as an automatic choke during ignition and warm-up, augmenting the engine with an extra surge of air precisely when it's needed the most. Guided by the watchful eye of the Engine Control Unit (ECU), the solenoid valve deftly adapts its actions to the engine's oil temperature and intake air pressure.
Delving deeper, we uncover a meticulously designed engine with a long stroke, that ensures superior torque delivery and an efficiency that leaves an indelible mark.
To optimize cooling and preserve the inner cylinder’s integrity, spiny sleeves are integrated into the outer surface.
Enter the roller rocker arm, a subtle yet transformative innovation that begets a seamless power flow and curtails frictional losses, while the counterweight balancer plays its symphonic role in reducing vibrations, orchestrating a harmonious symphony from low to high rpm.
The advanced digital meter stands as a testament to Honda's unwavering commitment to rider experience. This sophisticated dashboard becomes the rider's conduit to real-time information, revealing a trove of details from gear position and fuel gauge to service indicators and mileage-related insights.
Safety takes centre stage in the all-new SP160. The single channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) elevates braking performance to new heights. This system, tuned to respond swiftly to emergency situations or treacherous road conditions, ensures that the wheels remain steadfastly responsive, eliminating the risk of locking up.
A petal disc brake takes the reins of heat dissipation, amplifying overall braking efficiency. The higher variant of the SP160 gets disc brakes front and rear, while the lower variant gets a disc only at the front.
The rear mono shock suspension is cradled by a diamond frame. We expect the ride quality to be plush on this Honda.
In the realm of practicality, the SP160 has 177mm of ground clearance. The generously proportioned seat, spanning 594mm, transforms into comfort, for both rider and pillion. The wheelbase measuring 1347mm offers stability and comfort.
Enhancing both convenience and safety, the Engine Stop Switch adds a touch of practicality for everyday use. A hazard switch is a pivotal feature in emergency halts and situations of compromised visibility.
Honda SP160 launched for INR 117,500/- for the single disc brake variant. While the dual disc variant is priced at INR 121,900/-. Both prices ex-showroom Delhi.
Along with the standard 3 year warranty on the SP160, Honda is also offering an extended 7 year warranty, taking it to a whopping 10 years of warranty on this motorcycle.
The Honda SP160 is available in Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic , Matte Dark Blue Metallic , Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Gray.
The Honda SP160 will take on the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar P150, Yamaha FZ-s and TVS Apache RTR 160.
Which motorcycle would you choose? Let us know in the comments below!