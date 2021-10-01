How to Choose a Motorcycle Helmet

செய்திகளை உடனுக்குடன் தெரிந்துகொள்ள... இங்கே க்ளிக் செய்து இன்றே விகடன் ஆப் இன்ஸ்டால் செய்யுங்கள்!
Often, we see riders on their motorcycles with ill-fitted helmets. More attention is paid to the graphics on the helmet, rather than the fitting. Even a top-rated helmet will not be helpful in a crash if it does not fit you perfectly.
For that reason, here’s your quick guide to help you choose a correct sized motorcycle helmet. Keep these 10 points in mind the next time you are planning to buy yourself a helmet.
It should fit snugly. The helmet might even feel too tight, while pushing down on your head. Once in correct position, it should be absolutely snug.
A helmet size too small will be uncomfortable and unbearable over any considerable distance.
A simple rule of thumb is that a motorcycle helmet should be as tight as possible, without being uncomfortable.
Ensure that the helmet sits squarely on your head. That means, the helmet shouldn’t be tilting forward or backwards on your head.
A helmet size too large will move around on your head. It will be noisy at speed, since there will be a lot of room for the air to pass through. Along with the wind, there will be a lot of dust entering your helmet.
But most importantly, a helmet which is too loose can slip off your head in a crash. Leaving you with no protection at all for your skull.
Helmet brands and models offer not just different sizes, but shapes as well. This is helpful, because human heads are differently shaped as well. So, what is perfect for your friend, might not be ideal for you. Try different brands, till you find something which satisfies your requirements.
Keeping these points in mind will help you buy the perfect sized helmet for yourself. And keep you safe in the unfortunate circumstance of a crash.
The cheek pads of the helmet should touch your cheeks, without actually squishing your cheeks together.
There should be no gap between your temples and the brow pads.
On a full-face helmet, ensure that your chin or nose is not in contact with the chin guard or visor. At speed this problem will get further
While trying on the helmet if you feel any pressure points on any part of the head, then you probably need to try on a larger sized helmet. Or maybe a different shaped shell.