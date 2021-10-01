How to Choose a Motorcycle Helmet

It should fit snugly. The helmet might even feel too tight, while pushing down on your head. Once in correct position, it should be absolutely snug.

A helmet size too small will be uncomfortable and unbearable over any considerable distance.

A simple rule of thumb is that a motorcycle helmet should be as tight as possible, without being uncomfortable.

Ensure that the helmet sits squarely on your head. That means, the helmet shouldn’t be tilting forward or backwards on your head.

A helmet size too large will move around on your head. It will be noisy at speed, since there will be a lot of room for the air to pass through. Along with the wind, there will be a lot of dust entering your helmet.