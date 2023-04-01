Ladakh Winter Cycling

And what better way to enjoy extreme winters in Ladakh, than cycling there… Not just a little joyride, but a mammoth Gran Fondo. A Gran Fondo in Italian literally means ‘Big Ride’. But in the cycling world, it is more of a cycling sportive. Where cyclists ride against the clock, but not against each other as in a race.

As days passed in the runup to the ride, temperatures were gradually rising. The cyclists were wondering if the ride was going to be ‘too easy’! But the mountain gods always make your wishes and fears come true…

As the riders got ready to be flagged off, small gentle snowflakes started powdering the roads. It felt like a blessing from heaven! The Gran Fondo route first went up the slopes of Khardung La, one of the highest motorable passes in the world. The turnaround point was at the halfway mark, at South Pullu. Sounded simple enough on paper, till a raging blizzard hit with all its force. The riders did not back off. Tenacity and a spirit of adventure overtook them as they rode straight through the blizzard and snow to reach South Pullu. Click photos there and come back towards Leh.