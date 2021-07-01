Marshals are the backbone of racing

Race Marshal Training - Every flag has a meaning on the race track. There is a total of 13 flags on the race track: white, green, red, yellow, blue, black etc. Every flag has a different meaning. There are a variety of race marshals as well. Post Marshals stand at every post on the race track; Flag Marshals to show the Flags during the race, and Intervention Marshals to clear the crash site on the track.

There will be a control room to monitor the race going on. The details that Marshals give to the control room will help decide the next step. For example, if there is an accident in the race, organisers will not stop the race immediately. Instead, the nearest post marshal will communicate the details via walkie-talkie to the control room and display the yellow flag. There are codes to communicate the details. 'Calling from Post 7, rider down, request for Intervention Marshals'. Intervention Marshals will immediately clear the accident area as soon as possible and the race will resume.