MotoGP 2023 Kicksoff

It is finally here! After a long wait for MotoGP fans, the season has begun. A season which is poised to be the longest ever in its history and the first season where there will be two races every weekend. A season which currently looks so unpredictable, that we have no clue at all what might happen. Which is the allure of motorcycle racing, absolutely anything can happen…
The 2023 season was preceded by the tests in Sepang and Portimao before heading to the opener in Portugal. Here’s a quick round up of testing and the first race of the season. Starting with the master of the series currently.
Ducati
The Italian manufacturer has been gradually building steam over the past few years to improve their motorcycles, sign on the best rider and win a title. Finally in 2022 their dreams were realised by winning the manufacturer, rider and team titles. Where do you go after you have become numero uno?
The boffins at Ducati took a different route on this occasion as we saw at the tests. Rather than bringing a revolutionary new motorcycle for the year, with a bazillion updates which require a lot of time to fine tune. They brought a motorcycle which was an evolution of the 2022 bike, with minor tweaks and improvements, which took much less time to sort out in the tests. This allowed all the Ducati riders to immediately be fast on the bike, giving them a major dose of confidence.
With 8 riders on the grid and reigning MotoGP Champion Francesco Bagnaia in fine form, it is difficult to look beyond the Bologna bullets. We expect Ducati to dominate the season convincingly and also make a major push for back to back titles.
Aprilia
The other Italian manufacturer on the grid which is making everybody sit up and take notice. They set the cat amongst the pigeons in 2022 and will surely set many a heart aflutter in 2023. Aprilia has one of the most rounded and rider friendly motorcycles on the grid.
Pre-season testing showed how strong these bikes are and they will be in the championship hunt. But two massive challenges stand before them. The first is relatively less collective experience as a team and factory to fight for championships. The second is a group of riders who have been brilliant on their days, but have previously not shown the calibre to stitch it all together for a season to actually bring home the grand prize.
Yamaha
While the Italian manufacturers seem to be on a rise, the Japanese manufacturers seem stuck in a rut. With Suzuki quitting MotoGP and the RNF satellite team shifting from Yamaha to Aprilia for 2023, there are now just 2 motorcycles on the grid with inline-4 engines. The rest are all V4s.
That gives the Iwata based brand a mountain to climb and minimal data with which to climb it. To compound their problems, they are fighting with a hand tied behind their back, as one rider seems to be missing in action even when on the bike. It is left to just one rider to fight for the championship, who on the very last day of testing, managed to find his mojo and seems capable of at least putting a fight through the season.
Honda
The only other Japanese manufacturer left in the championship. It feels strange to utter those words, as once upon a time, the Japanese dominated the series. MotoGP like life must go full circle…
Hondo finds itself in a precarious position. They have undoubtedly the most talented and fearsome rider on the grid, unfortunately, he is quite unhappy with the way things are progressing in the team.
They have another two riders who have switched from the departing Suzukis, a motorcycle which is poles apart. And their fourth rider has had a mostly forgettable career in the highest class of motorcycles.
At the tests it was obvious how much all the riders were struggling to tame this beast. Having to override the Honda twice a week for 21 weeks seems like a challenge to difficult to overcome for their riders. But with a fully fit champion, they just could pull out a surprise from the left field.
KTM
The only manufacturer who seemed to struggle more than the Honda! This Austrian factory have a talented lineup of riders, but are unable to put together all the jigsaw pieces to get a race winning motorcycle. KTM would love to challenge for the championship, but they first need to start fighting for the podium regularly before they can dream about winning the championship.
For the viewer, testing for KTM ended in a depressingly sad state. But the team were surprisingly upbeat and positive. On the last day of testing they apparently found some solutions to their predicament, which they hope to apply as the season progresses. Only time will tell how they will tackle the season.
The Season Opener: Portimao
The first race of the 2023 season was held in Portugal at the Portimao track. To complicate matters, a couple of weeks previously all the teams had already tested there. Which meant that every rider heading out on track had massive volumes of data. Times were set to be tight and riders were set to be breathing down each other’s neck. Eventually 1.2 seconds covered the top 20 riders. To put that in perspective, by the time you read the previous sentence, all the bikes would have whizzed past you!
On Saturday, the sprint race was heart in the mouth affair. Just watching the riders scything through each other’s defences got you sitting on the edge of your seat. It was all out warfare from the first turn of the wheel. After 12 laps the dust settled, only for the strongest to shine through. Pecco Bagnaia won the race convincingly with Jorge Martin taking second. Martin is tipped to be the favourite at all the sprint races of the year. The final spot on the podium was taken by Marc Marquez who showed his mettle by taking the Honda to places it had no business being.
The Sunday race felt like a tamer affair in comparison. What with riders have to play mental chess with each other rather than just throwing caution to the wind. Bagnaia once away finished the race on the top step of the podium, by showing his class. Aprilia had a good showing with Maverick Vinales finishing second, chasing the Ducati for the entirety of the race, but unable to make a dent into his lead. Marco Bezzechi rounded up the top spots on his Ducati, showing that he is a rider coming of age in his sophomore year.
The first race weekend of the season ended with Ducati and Aprilia showing they are the best. While KTM seems to have turned their fortunes around. Yamaha and Honda still need a lot of work before they can be competing for the championship.
The next race is in Argentina. But rather than sprinting into 2023 as Dorna have hoped, we have splints into the weekend, with 4 riders injured and withdrawn in the first weekend of racing itself. How much of a toll will this extremely stressful season take on the riders and teams is not something we wait for with bated breath.