MotoGP is coming to India…

Well, almost. Ticket sales have begun for the MotoGP Bharat race to be held in September this year. The race promotions have not just started in our country, but on the official MotoGP platforms as well. There is only one thing which stands in the way, homologation of the Buddh International Circuit by the FIM. Once that ‘little’ piece of the jigsaw falls in place, we will be ready to go wroom wroom!
It will be the first time that the country will play host to the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. The track previously having held the Formula 1 grand prix, before they pulled out due to low attendance figures and government red tape. We are excited for MotoGP and hope it will fare better than its 4-wheeled counterpart.
Now back to the business of racing. MotoGP currently sits at the start of the summer break. 8 rounds have been completed so far, starting with the Portuguese GP, then it moved to South America with the Argentina GP, going north to the Americas GP, returning to Europe with the Spanish GP, followed by the French GP. Then it was 3 back-to-back races at the Italian GP, German GP and Dutch GP, before wrapping up for the 5-week long summer break.
The next Grand Prix will be held in Silverstone where the championship becomes frantic, as a lot of racing has been packed into very tight dates.
After 8 races how is the championship looking?
Ducati
The clear leaders in the championship. They currently hold the top 3 positions in the rider’s championship with Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzechi. They also have a firm grip on the manufacturers and team championships. Reigning MotoGP champion Bagnaia, looks well placed to repeat his feat and go on to take his second title. He is riding extremely well and consistently. But you never can be sure, last year he trailed Fabio Quartararo at this point of time in the season, and then it all turned on its head.
Ducati has 8 bikes on the grid and is making full use of it. They are not just winning, but the lower rung bikes are also getting in the way of the competition. It would take nothing short of a miracle for anybody to beat Ducati in 2023.
KTM
The Austrian manufacturer is hoping to pull off such a miracle with Brad Binder, who is 80 points adrift in the championship. Similar to the position in which Bagnaia was last year. The difference being that this year with the addition of the sprint races, every race weekend now has 35 points on offer compared to the previous 25. This allows any competitor to close the gap much faster, but they first need to be faster on the track.
Binder is getting good support from his teammate Jack Miller. Unfortunately, Miller tends to fall off his bike far too often. Nonetheless, he is having a good first season with KTM. The satellite team of KTM are not as yet being able to provide the support which Ducati is enjoying in the championship. It will take another small step up, before the orange can force the issue with the big red.
Aprilia
The other Italian in the championship, Aprilia had great hopes for this season. Those hopes have so far not materialised. The riders have been full of praise about the bike, except when they need to scrap on track. The bike is good in qualifying, but not great when you need to overtake another rider. Which sees Aleix Espargaro’s championship challenge not having the punch he had last year. Teammate Maverick Vinales had a good start to the season, but has since then been missing in action. The satellite team of Aprilia has also had a mixed bag of results, form and luck.
Aprilia doesn’t look to have the capacity to win a championship in the 2023 season. They will be hoping to get onto the podium more often after the summer break though.
Yamaha
Yamaha is fighting the MotoGP championship with one hand tied behind their back. With only 2 motorcycles on the grid, the Japanese manufacturer is greatly hampered with data. Data which is the king currently for Ducati. Yamaha have pinned all their hopes of Quartararo, but that isn’t enough. The bike this season has just seen a solitary podium position. It will take a lot more effort for them to fight again for podiums and wins.
2023 appears to be a lost cause for Yamaha, they will be hoping to turn things around next year.
Honda
The manufacturer which finds itself in the absolute doldrums is the motorcycle global giant, Honda. At one point of time, this Japanese manufacturer ruled the roost and would win consecutive titles. Now they are struggling for consecutive top 5 race finishes. They highest placed rider is Alex Rins in 13th place in the championship on a satellite bike. Their star, Marc Marquez is nowhere close to showing his true potential. The motorcycle just isn’t allowing the riders to be competitive. To make matters worse, Honda has 3 out of their 4 riders injured. Along with Marquez and Rins, Joan Mir is also nursing an injury he picked up in a crash on track.
Honda desperately needs to do something drastic to claw their way back into this year’s podium battles and the 2024 championship. Else they will have to say goodbye to their goose which lay the golden eggs.