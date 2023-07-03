New Triumph Twins - Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled their latest gems for modern classic enthusiasts: the Speed 400 roadster and the Scrambler 400 X. So, let’s take a closer look at these beauties!
When it comes to style, Triumph knows how to hit the bullseye. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are dripping with timeless design cues that make your heart skip a beat. From their sculpted fuel tanks to their classic engine profiles, these motorcycles exude the essence of Triumph’s celebrated models. But don’t be fooled by their classic appeal – they’ve got a modern twist too, with cool details like concealed liquid-cooling and graphics that add a touch of contemporary flair.
Let’s talk power. Both models pack a punch with their all-new TR-Series engines. These 398cc single-cylinder powerhouses are fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, and raring to go. With their smooth power delivery and distinctive exhaust notes, they’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. The six-speed gearbox ensures seamless gear changes, so you can unleash the full potential of these machines.
But it’s not just about power; it’s about the ride. The Speed 400 is built for the open road, with its roadster-specific geometry and comfortable riding position. On the other hand, the Scrambler 400 X is ready to tackle off-road adventures with its longer wheelbase and upright riding position. Both bikes are lightweight and nimble.
Triumph hasn’t skimped on the tech either. The ride-by-wire throttle system, switchable traction control and ABS give you the freedom to ride your way, with the motorcycle looking after you! The instruments are a pretty sight, with a large analogue speedometer and an integrated LCD screen that displays all the essential info you need. There’s also the convenient USB-C charging socket – perfect for keeping your gadgets juiced up on the go.
Triumph knows you want bang for your buck, and with their class-leading 16,000 km service interval and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, you will hopefully get peace of mind.
But wait, there’s more! Triumph offers a trove of accessories to personalize your ride. From stylish add-ons to practical luggage options, you can make these bikes truly your own.
Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just starting your two-wheeled adventure, Triumph’s Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are ready to sweep you off your feet. With their captivating design, thrilling performance, and unbeatable value, these modern classics are a dream come true for riders seeking the perfect balance of style and substance. Get ready to hit the road and experience the Triumph difference!
The British marque is entering the smaller capacity segment for the first time with these twins. The target in their sight is clearly Royal Enfield, who have dominated the market and then some. Bajaj have tried hard to beat the Chennai based manufacturer with the Dominar, but without much success. We have also seen Yezdi/ Jawa under Mahindra ownership trying to enter this segment. TVS also jumped into the fray with the Ronin. Things are hotting up in the competition for RE.
How well the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will do depends a lot on the price point at which they enter. We wait and see how these two old British brands will fare in the Indian and global markets.