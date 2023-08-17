Ola S1 X Introduced at INR 79,999/- in India - What are the other models to look out for?

The S1 X is available in three different variants: S1 X (2 kWh) is the most affordable, priced at INR 79,999/-; the S1 X (3 kWh) priced at INR 89,999/-; and the S1 X+ which is the priciest of the X range at INR 99,999/-. All these prices are introductory and will go up subsequently.

The S1 X+ is equipped with a 5-inch LCD display. The S1 X (3 kWh) has all the mechanical and performance capabilities of the + variant, but will have a few less bells and whistles to keep the price down.

The 2 kWH variant on the other hand has a reduced range, which makes it suitable for people who strictly want a scooter for short commutes only.

All 3 variants sport a 6 kW motor, with the upper two variants giving a claimed range of 151 km and the entry-level variant has a claimed range of 91 km. Top speeds are 90 kmph and 85 kmph respectively.

These numbers are enticing for prospective owners to give a serious thought to an EV over an ICE scooter.

Deliveries of these scooters will begin in December 2023 only. Bookings are now open.