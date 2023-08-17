Ola S1 X Introduced at INR 79,999/- in India - What are the other models to look out for?

As we had reported earlier, the leading electric scooter manufacturer of India introduced the Ola S1 X to the Indian market. This is the most affordable scooter currently available from the big brands.
With a theme of 'End ICE Age', Ola has set its sights on getting customers planning on buying an ICE scooter to switch over to electric. The brand states that this switch is both good for the environment and your finances too!
The S1 X is available in three different variants: S1 X (2 kWh) is the most affordable, priced at INR 79,999/-; the S1 X (3 kWh) priced at INR 89,999/-; and the S1 X+ which is the priciest of the X range at INR 99,999/-. All these prices are introductory and will go up subsequently.
The S1 X+ is equipped with a 5-inch LCD display. The S1 X (3 kWh) has all the mechanical and performance capabilities of the + variant, but will have a few less bells and whistles to keep the price down.
The 2 kWH variant on the other hand has a reduced range, which makes it suitable for people who strictly want a scooter for short commutes only.
All 3 variants sport a 6 kW motor, with the upper two variants giving a claimed range of 151 km and the entry-level variant has a claimed range of 91 km. Top speeds are 90 kmph and 85 kmph respectively.
These numbers are enticing for prospective owners to give a serious thought to an EV over an ICE scooter.
Deliveries of these scooters will begin in December 2023 only. Bookings are now open.
Ola Electric, along with the X variants, also unveiled its flagship product, the S1 Pro. A substantial step forward, the S1 Pro Gen 2 is now structured on the all-new Gen-2 platform.
Priced at INR 1,47,499, the S1 Pro Gen 2 boasts a meticulously redesigned configuration encompassing every vital aspect of its composition. Noteworthy enhancements span from the battery pack to the powertrain, the electrical and electronic systems, the frame and suspension, to a robust mid-drive motor, culminating in a comprehensive overhaul that propels this scooter into a league of its own.
An immediate standout is the commendable weight reduction of 6 kilograms, a feat achieved through these structural enhancements. This evolution not only impacts the vehicle's agility and manoeuvrability but also significantly contributes to its augmented range. The S1 Pro Gen 2, now lighter and nimbler, boasts an extended range of 195 kilometres, making it a leader in its segment. More compellingly, it secures its place as an industry leader by achieving a top speed of 120 km/h.
Performance is not compromised in this pursuit of efficiency. The S1 Pro Gen 2 accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in an astounding 2.6 seconds, a testament to the powerful mid-drive motor with an impressive peak power of 11 kW.
The introduction of a flat floorboard, offers convenience for riders, be it for daily commutes or leisurely rides. The suspension setup comprises a twin-fork system at the front and mono-shock suspension at the rear.
Deliveries of the S1 Pro Gen 2 is slated to commence in mid-September, with bookings started on the Ola App.
Confident about the direction that Ola is taking, Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola Electric said, "Over the last two years, Ola has strongly positioned itself as a frontrunner in India’s adoption towards EV in the 2W segment. I am proud of what we have achieved and am truly grateful for the trust and the love from the Ola community. We are working with speed and with a clear vision to support the country’s leadership in Electrification. By developing core technologies in-house, and through adopting economies of scale, localized supply chains and manufacturing engineering, we will ensure complete price parity between ICE and EV vehicles. The Gen 2 platform is a testament to this commitment. With the new range of scooters launched today including the S1 Pro, S1 X portfolio and our recently launched S1 Air, I firmly believe that customers will now have no reason to buy an ICE product.”
The X variants and the Gen 2 Pro were not the only highlights of the presentation by Ola.
The company also showcased its future, with concept motorcycles to be brought into the market at a later stage.
The 4 models are:
Set to be the flagship motorcycle for Ola. The design on this bike is minimalist and has strong lines to dictate the shape of the motorcycle. And from there it gets its name!
An electric bike taking the shape of an ADV motorcycle, well, what more can you ask for!
The roadster is meant to be a motorcycle where form follows function and be a neat city tool.
Covering all the major bases in the motorcycle market. Ola also has a cruiser motorcycle up its sleeve.
That wasn't all.
Ola also showcased its 4680 cell and the Ola Gigafactory, which will be operational next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh and will be scaled up to 100 GWh.
The company also announced the launch of 100 dedicated service centres around India.
Ola Electric will also be expanding its manufacturing capacity to 2 million units per annum to keep up with increased demand.
The leading electric 2-wheeler manufacturer is bullish on the future. And we find it hard to disagree.
Do you think the Ola S1 X introduced at INR 79,999/- will shake up the scooter market in India? Let us know in the comments below!