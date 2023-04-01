Remapped Ather in the Stable

The increased battery capacity has resulted in a weight gain of 4 kg, which feels a lot on paper, but it isn’t noticeable when on the move.

Another notable improvement on the 450X is its updated motor, which has a peak output of 6.2 kW, while the continuous output of 3 kW remains unchanged. This gives the scooter excellent acceleration and makes it a joy to ride in city traffic. The 450X also has three riding modes – Eco, Ride, and Sport – that allow riders to customize their riding experience according to their preferences.

A big visual improvement is the chunkier 100 mm tyre at the rear, and overall increased grip from the MRF rubber. This makes the bike look better, as well as helping considerably in its handling and corner carving capabilities.