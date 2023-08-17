Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2023 Season - Some important details to note!

Revving up for another exhilarating season, the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season ‘23 is set to begin. It is India's one-of-a-kind motorcycle racing championship that brings together aspiring racers from all corners of the country. If you've got a need for speed and a passion for motorcycles, get ready to be part of the heart-pounding action!

Registrations for the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2023 are now open, and they're calling all the adrenaline junkies out there to hit the track. The racing extravaganza will kick off in August 2023 and run through November 2023, featuring three rounds and eight adrenaline-pumping races. Mark your calendars for Round 1 from 25th to 27th August, Round 2 from 6th to 8th October, and Round 3 from 17th to 19th November.

What makes this championship stand out is the Pro-Am series format, where both amateur and professional racers compete on the same grid, ensuring a thrill-a-minute experience for all. It's a celebration of motorsports that lets talent shine regardless of experience, and that's what makes it so inclusive.

This third season is fully certified by the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) and will be part of the JK National Racing Championship 2023.

For this ultimate showdown, every rider is equipped with race-prepared Continental GT-R650s, powered by the acclaimed 648cc parallel-twin engine from Royal Enfield. And this year, the Continental GT-R650s have been specially re-tuned with a race ECU, promising even better performance on the track.