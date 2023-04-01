Six custom accessory kits - Honda CB350

Honda CB350RS: The Honda CB350RS is a sportier version of the H’ness CB350. It was launched in India in February 2021 and features a slightly different design, including a round LED headlamp and a slightly lower handlebar. It is powered by the same 348cc, single-cylinder engine as the H’ness CB350 and comes with similar features.

Both the Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS are designed to appeal to riders who are looking for a classic or retro-style motorcycle with modern features and technology. The 2023 H’ness CB350 is priced starting at INR 209,857 and the 2023 CB350RS is priced starting at INR 214,856 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Now, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched a new set of customization options for its H’ness CB350 and CB 350 RS models. The aim of these customization options is to allow customers to personalize their bikes and make them unique to their tastes and preferences ‘My CB, My Way’.