Super Meteor 650 - The Meteoric Rise Continues...

India has a growing market for cruisers with engine displacements of 650cc and above, and there are several options available to riders looking for a powerful and stylish ride. Well, here we are now with the new Super Meteor 650, a versatile and stylish motorcycle that offers a blend of classic and modern features for riders who want the best of both worlds.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650cc motorcycle is a true classic in every sense of the word. With its vintage styling, rugged build quality, and impressive performance, this bike has captured the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.

First introduced in 1952, The original Royal Enfield Meteor was produced from 1952 to 1962. It was a popular touring motorcycle that featured a 700cc parallel-twin engine and a stylish design.