Suzuki V-Strom SX First Impression: Adventure in a small package, but is it worth the Money?

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently introduced an exciting new motorcycle to its portfolio.
Suzuki V-Strom SX is the latest entry in the small capacity adventure motorcycle segment in the country. After achieving considerable success in western markets with their larger ADV bikes, manufacturers are now turning their attention to developing markets like India for their smaller capacity siblings.
A similarly successful formula is used by Suzuki with the V-Strom SX.
The 250cc adventure motorcycle is expected to capture the imagination of the Indian market with its lightweight and agile offering.
The company claims that this bike will be comfortable for commuting, some dirt riding and touring. All while being light on the wallet.
We are yet to test this bike and come up with a detailed review. But these are our first thoughts after checking out the baby V-Strom.
The V-Strom sold in India has the SX suffix, which is missing from the motorcycle sold abroad.
This is because the SX is based on the Gixxer 250 platform, while the overseas bike is based on the Inazuma platform.
Seeing how the Inazuma did in India, it is not surprising that Suzuki decided not to go down the same path again.
Derived from the Suzuki DR-Z Racer and DR-BIG off-road models, the most prominent element of this adventure bike is its design.
That doesn't mean the dirt capabilities of this bike will be the same as those bikes!
Overall, the bike looks well balanced. The adventurous silhouette is immediately recognizable and the pose is purposeful.
At no point do you feel as if certain components were slapped on as an afterthought. All sections of the bike are integrated seamlessly.
A tall windshield, hand guards and wide handlebars add to its adventurous look.
The LED headlight gives it a contemporary look without deviating from its robust character.
The wide plastic covers blend in with the 12-litre fuel tank which the company claims has a range of 350km. Perfect for most of your touring needs.
The two-piece seat looks comfortable for both rider and passenger, but is something we definitely want to test. The alloy wheels look great on the bike.
While the rear of the motorcycle doesn't quite match the front. There is nothing wrong, other than the fact that it's forgettable.
This SX has a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, as you would expect on an ADV bike. This should increase its off-road capability, while taking away some of its high-speed manoeuvrability. Engineering is always compromise! This translates to around 205mm of ground clearance.
Compared to the Gixxer, the bike has a new subframe and swingarm.
This adds 100 mm to the wheelbase, allowing for better straight-line driving. With all the extra components on the V-Strom, it weighs 11 kg more than its naked sibling.
This Suzuki V-Strom SX churns out 26.5 hp and 22.2 Nm. But is it enough to ride on Indian roads and go over rocks and dirt?
The engine is a direct heart transplant from the Gixxer. In the same configuration, it uses the same 249cc oil-cooled engine. So it should run similar to its naked sibling.
The bike also has features that are now essential for a dedicated touring bike.
It has the Suzuki Easy Start system where you start the bike with a flick of the starter. The ECU takes over from there. No need to constantly hold the starter button like the throttle!
It also has a conveniently located and blue illuminated USB outlet. Makes it easy to find in the dark.
Finally, the bike also has the Suzuki Ride Connect feature, which lets you link your phone to the motorcycle via Bluetooth and receive notifications on the go. This is very useful when you spend long hours in the saddle while riding long distances.
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in three colours – Yellow, Orange and Black. It is priced at INR 2,11,600/- (ex-showroom Delhi).
Is the bike on offer worth that much? We wait to find out as we will be riding this motorcycle soon!