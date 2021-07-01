Team Management in Racing J T THULASIDHARAN & நா.ராஜமுருகன் Motorsports Workshop Two - Team Management பைக்

Skilled riders alone are not enough to win a race. You need a bike that needs to support you on all fronts. Along with the skillsets and nicely tuned vehicle, you also need an army of researchers, engineers, mechanics, analysts, team principals, and pit crew who can set up the bike like that. To make this possible, you need a company with a big budget to take care of your financial needs. A three-day workshop on team management co-hosted by Motor Vikatan and Coimbatore-based CRA Motorsports - practically to understand what skills are required to work with a racing team at the race track. There were also two different workshops on race marshal and racing photography!

Class 1 There are many rules for racing teams in motorsports. The word Formula in Formula 1 refers to the set of rules and instructions. These rules must be followed by all racing teams participating in the competition. For example, on a pit lane, the speed of the bike should not exceed 40 kmph. Violation will result in fines. Accelerate only after going from the pit lane to the race track. Students learned such rules in the first grade. Class 2 No one is allowed inside the race track. There will be marshal towers on either side of the race track. Marshals will signal by waving flags to start or stop the race. There are many meanings to the multi-coloured flags on the race track, just as a train can go if it shows a green signal at the train station and a train must stop if it shows a red signal. There are a total of 13 types of flags: white, green, red, yellow, blue, black etc. Each flag has its meaning. With these flag signals both the riders in the race and the team management in the pit can know what is going on. In this class, not only the meanings of these flags but also when to use them; how to use them; students also learned what to use from where.

One of the participants conducting pre-race checks

Class 3 Weather conditions on a race track and the tyre pressure of a bike are interrelated. Make sure the tyre pressure is in line with the temperature. There should be no malfunction on the bike. The rider must also be in a clear mind. The bike must have the right amount of fuel. Before starting the race, it is important to check several things like this. There is a separate checklist for this. The students practically learned these lessons while holding the checklist during the race.

Rider sharing his inputs on handling and brakes to team management participants

Class 4 You have to handle many tactics to win the race. The races do not take place on the same race track. There will be different race tracks in different countries. Tactics need to be adjusted accordingly. It needs a lot of information. How the rider handles the bike; how he brakes; the team management checks on the riders how he feels while riding in the corner. The chief engineer will understand the nature of the bike and know the rider’s skill and will come up with many ideas. They analyse a wide range of data to find the answer to the question of whether there is anything wrong with the bike or whether the rider should ride better. This was an interesting class on data analysis.

Important to check several things