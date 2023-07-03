The Duke of Highlands - Leh Ladakh

For the majority of motorcycle tourers in India, riding to Ladakh is a dream. Even if getting stuck at times in snow and slush can become a nightmare!

Riding to this frozen desert multiple times gives you a different perspective of the place. You never get ‘used’ to the land, where you take the landscapes for granted. Every single time you navigate this gorgeously treacherous terrain, you are overawed by the magnificence of the mighty mountains. From the never-ending More Plains to the visually spectacular Baralacha La, you are always left with your jaw hitting the floor. On a motorcycle you don’t just see these landscapes, you become a part of it, you absorb it; where you can feel it in every breath you take.

On this occasion, we rode a KTM 390 Duke to the high lands with a pillion. The Duke isn’t built for touring or for pillions. But when you see people in the country touring on 100cc motorcycles, you know you can head up there with practically any machine!

The plan was simple to ride from Delhi to Leh via Manali and return via Srinagar. Riding the classic circuit which is primarily filled with good roads.