The Joy of Commuting in Style - Honda Shine 100

A decade and a half ago, the Japanese global motorcycle giant launched the Shine 125 in India. The goal was simple, to be at the top of the segment. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then, and the Shine 125 met with considerable success since.

Built on a completely new platform, the Shine 100 hopes to take advantage of the existing sheen of its elder sibling. It is the first time that Honda have brought a 100 cc motorcycle into the Indian market and it is quite surprising that the Japanese behemoth took more than a decade to bring a motorcycle to compete with the Splendor of their erstwhile partner, Hero. This segment accounts for roughly 28% of the Indian motorcycle market, which makes it even more surprising, considering Honda have made no secret of their ambition to be No. 1 in the Indian market.

If you’re in the market for a reliable and fuel-efficient commuter bike, then the Honda Shine 100 can possibly tick all the correct boxes. With its sleek design, smooth performance, and excellent fuel economy, the Shine 100 is hoping to relook your everyday commute. We found out whether the Shine 100 can stand out in the crowded commuter bike segment which we currently have in India.

Sleek and Stylish Design

A commuter isn’t meant to be a head turner and the Shine 100 is a thoroughbred commuter. The shape, style and visuals all scream comfort. A reassuring facet when throttling through crowded streets.

The stylish graphics and alloy wheels give the Shine 100 a sporty and youthful appeal, without going overboard or over budget. The front and rear get halogen lights with a clear lens. Nestled in the middle is the 9-litre fuel tank, which seamlessly blends into the saddle. The cockpit of the Shine 100 is fairly simple with an analogue speedometer, odometer and fuel gauge.

Honda appears to have nailed the balance between practicality and aesthetics with this bike.

Smooth and Effortless Performance

Hop on the Shine 100, and you’ll be greeted by a smooth and refined ride. The 99.7cc engine may seem modest but don’t underestimate its capabilities. It delivers 7.61 hp of power for your daily commuting needs, effortlessly gliding through traffic with 8.05 Nm of torque. The engine’s refinement is noticeable, with vibrations creeping in a bit at higher speeds, providing a comfortable and pleasant riding experience. The engine on this Honda is also designed to run smoothly on fuel with 20% ethanol. The 4-speed gearbox is Honda smooth, which makes it a pleasure to ride through stop-go traffic.

Honda still needs to reveal the fuel efficiency figures of the bike, but this will be one of the most important criteria for prospective customers in this segment.