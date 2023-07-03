The Joy of Commuting in Style - Honda Shine 100

A decade and a half ago, the Japanese global motorcycle giant launched the Shine 125 in India. The goal was simple, to be at the top of the segment. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then, and the Shine 125 met with considerable success since.
Built on a completely new platform, the Shine 100 hopes to take advantage of the existing sheen of its elder sibling. It is the first time that Honda have brought a 100 cc motorcycle into the Indian market and it is quite surprising that the Japanese behemoth took more than a decade to bring a motorcycle to compete with the Splendor of their erstwhile partner, Hero. This segment accounts for roughly 28% of the Indian motorcycle market, which makes it even more surprising, considering Honda have made no secret of their ambition to be No. 1 in the Indian market.
If you’re in the market for a reliable and fuel-efficient commuter bike, then the Honda Shine 100 can possibly tick all the correct boxes. With its sleek design, smooth performance, and excellent fuel economy, the Shine 100 is hoping to relook your everyday commute. We found out whether the Shine 100 can stand out in the crowded commuter bike segment which we currently have in India.
Sleek and Stylish Design
A commuter isn’t meant to be a head turner and the Shine 100 is a thoroughbred commuter. The shape, style and visuals all scream comfort. A reassuring facet when throttling through crowded streets.
The stylish graphics and alloy wheels give the Shine 100 a sporty and youthful appeal, without going overboard or over budget. The front and rear get halogen lights with a clear lens. Nestled in the middle is the 9-litre fuel tank, which seamlessly blends into the saddle. The cockpit of the Shine 100 is fairly simple with an analogue speedometer, odometer and fuel gauge.
Honda appears to have nailed the balance between practicality and aesthetics with this bike.
Smooth and Effortless Performance
Hop on the Shine 100, and you’ll be greeted by a smooth and refined ride. The 99.7cc engine may seem modest but don’t underestimate its capabilities. It delivers 7.61 hp of power for your daily commuting needs, effortlessly gliding through traffic with 8.05 Nm of torque. The engine’s refinement is noticeable, with vibrations creeping in a bit at higher speeds, providing a comfortable and pleasant riding experience. The engine on this Honda is also designed to run smoothly on fuel with 20% ethanol. The 4-speed gearbox is Honda smooth, which makes it a pleasure to ride through stop-go traffic.
Honda still needs to reveal the fuel efficiency figures of the bike, but this will be one of the most important criteria for prospective customers in this segment.
A new diamond-type frame has been used on this bike, with traditional telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The suspension has been tuned for comfort and it handled the few broken roads we got with aplomb.
Honda’s Combi Braking System is used with drum brakes front (130 mm) and rear (110 mm). In this segment, disc brakes have not been given even as an option.
At just 99 kg and a saddle height of 786 mm, the bike is easy to use for almost every rider. Throwing it around in traffic is a breeze thanks to this. The 17-inch alloys are shod with MRF rubber, which gets the job done.
Comfort for Miles
Commuting shouldn’t be a tiresome ordeal. The Shine 100 comes with a well-padded and ergonomically designed seat, ensuring that your rides are comfortable. The upright riding posture helps makes it a breeze to navigate through congested streets.
The bike also gets a self-start, so starting and stopping in traffic is now much easier.
Affordability
With the Honda Shine 100, you get exceptional value for your money. The bike’s affordable price tag, at INR 64900 (ex-showroom) makes it extremely attractive. It is straightaway 9000 rupees cheaper than the market-leading Hero Splendor. We expect low maintenance costs on this little Honda, which makes it a smart buy for budget-conscious riders. Honda’s reputation for reliability and quality shines through in the Shine 100. Besides the Splendor, the other competition for this bike is the HF Deluxe from Hero and the Platina from Bajaj.
Bookings for the Honda Shine 100 are open and deliveries have begun. The bike is available in red, blue, green, gold and grey shades.
Conclusion
It is an interesting and properly sorted-out motorcycle from Honda. What remains to be seen is what kind of a dent can it make in the market it has just entered, which has been dominated by Hero for decades now…