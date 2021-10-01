TVS Raider - High on Style Quotient

Although TVS has carved out the Apache brand in the 150cc and 200cc segments, it has been longing to make a mark in the 125cc segment for some time. The 125cc segment might appear to be for commuter bikes, but Bajaj and KTM have been attracting Gen Z by launching bikes with a sporty look in that segment as well. TVS has launched a new bike based on this formula of being a sporty commuter in the 125cc segment.

The new Raider 125 targets the Z generation. TVS wants to offer the new Raider as a balanced mix of both commuting and sportiness. We went to the test track inside the TVS Motor factory in Hosur to test ride this new bike. Here is our full review of the performance, features and style.