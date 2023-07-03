"We are not expensive" Mr. Ravinder Singh, Yamaha India

We had the opportunity to sit down with Mr. Ravinder Singh, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at Yamaha Motor India. With an impressive 30 years of experience in the automobile industry, Mr. Singh possesses a unique understanding of today’s youth and communicates with refreshing realism. Our conversation covered a wide range of topics, including Yamaha’s bikes, scooters, track day events, MotoGP, and the growing trend of electric vehicles. As we delved into the discussion, it became clear that Yamaha’s focus on young and millennial individuals is what sets them apart, making Yamaha an affordable and desirable choice for many.
With 30 years of experience in the automobile industry, what have you learnt about the Indian market and the people?
As far as the automobile industry is concerned, hands-on experience plays a vital role. You can never truly understand a machine unless you have direct experience with it. The connection between machines and humans is established through practical processes. I began my career as a service engineer, progressed through various departments, and even had the opportunity to work as a coach.
Being friendly with customers and dealers is important, but being present on the field is crucial to truly grasp what’s happening. This is the essence of the Japanese principle called “kemba,” which means “Believe nothing, be there directly.” Whenever we hire new employees, their training takes place on-site. While the office is where plans are made and strategies are formulated, the market is where the action happens. That’s what I’ve learned throughout my 30 years of experience.
Is it this philosophy that attracts so many youngsters to Yamaha?
Indeed, Yamaha’s DNA is rooted in youthfulness. Our focus on powerful performance, style, and innovation has resonated with customers. However, we realized that something more was needed. That’s why we launched a new campaign called “Call of the Blue” in 2018. Excitement is at the core of this campaign, appealing to the sporty nature and interests of the youth. Considering that India has a significant young population, with 60% being youth, they form a major portion of our customer base. India’s development is highly visible, and that is a positive aspect.
We provide our customers with premium technology, which might give the perception that Yamaha is costly. However, we are not expensive; instead, we are pioneers of advanced technology in India. We introduced the water-cooled engine when no one had even thought about it. We were the first to introduce radial tires and brought many race bike technologies to India. For instance, we incorporated R1 technology into the R15 bike. This year, we have upgraded the TFT display on the R15 bike, and our Traction Control System technology ensures maximum safety. We strive to bring unique offerings to India that distinguish us from others.
Can we anticipate more surprises from Yamaha in the future?
Absolutely! That’s always the expectation when conversing with our customers. Since the launch of the R15 in 2008, we have introduced 23 upgrades to date. People anticipate more than just a single step forward. Our next step is the development of 350cc models. For 2024, we are working on two different types of models, gradually preparing them for the market. Factors such as market acceptance and purchasing power play a crucial role in our planning. Additionally, we have 700cc and 1000cc models in the pipeline.
How about the scooter segment? What can we expect from Yamaha in that regard?
We entered the scooter segment in 2013, and while it evolves each year, we have focused on our premium strategy. We introduced the first 125CC hybrid engine in the Indian scooter range. This year, we have new upgrades coming, including OBD and E20. Yamaha scooters are the only 125CC scooters that offer better mileage. We also have the ADHOC 150 scooter. Whenever better technology emerges, we will bring it to the market. Our aim is to move upward, not downward!
Currently, the scooter segment accounts for 45% of the market, while bikes make up the remaining 55%. However, there is always a supply shortage due to high demand. We are ramping up production to meet the demand, especially with the upcoming festive seasons. Our expectation is to achieve a 50-50 split between scooters and bikes.
What are Yamaha’s plans regarding the electric vehicle trend?
Electric vehicles currently account for 5% of the total Indian market, and we are closely monitoring the EV trend. While our EV vehicles are already being marketed in Europe and Taiwan, entering a market like the Asia Pacific region, particularly India, requires thorough testing of various parameters. India experiences diverse weather conditions, from cold in Delhi to hot in Chennai. Customers are facing numerous challenges with the EV vehicles available in the market. As always, our priority is the customers, and our products are designed to provide maximum safety potential. That’s also part of Yamaha’s DNA. However, battery technology still needs further improvement, and there’s still a long way to go in that regard.
Let’s talk about Yamaha Track Day. What is it all about?
Many people buy sports bikes, but they can’t truly experience the thrill of biking on normal public roads. That’s why, unlike other bike companies, we initiated the Track Day event. It allows everyone to receive professional training and fully experience the capabilities of our bikes. Currently, we have tracks in three cities in India, namely Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore. However, due to limited capacity, we can’t accommodate a large number of participants. Nevertheless, we are striving to increase capacity and expand the event. The one-day event may extend to two or even three days. The objective behind Track Day is to provide an exceptional experience to our customers, and it’s the racing DNA that has contributed to Yamaha’s success.
Lastly, could you share some insights on MotoGP in India?
MotoGP will be held in India for the first time in September 2023, featuring Yamaha International riders. One of the most renowned riders, Valentino Rossi, has been a part of the Yamaha team. We have hosted various engaging programs related to motorsports, which have generated significant interest among young people. As a special gesture, we will be taking 100 Yamaha customers to watch the MotoGP race. There are many more projects in the pipeline, and time will reveal their outcomes. We hope that MotoGP will develop in India and establish itself in motorsports, just as the IPL has done in cricket. Only time will tell!