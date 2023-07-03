"We are not expensive" Mr. Ravinder Singh, Yamaha India

How about the scooter segment? What can we expect from Yamaha in that regard?

We entered the scooter segment in 2013, and while it evolves each year, we have focused on our premium strategy. We introduced the first 125CC hybrid engine in the Indian scooter range. This year, we have new upgrades coming, including OBD and E20. Yamaha scooters are the only 125CC scooters that offer better mileage. We also have the ADHOC 150 scooter. Whenever better technology emerges, we will bring it to the market. Our aim is to move upward, not downward!

Currently, the scooter segment accounts for 45% of the market, while bikes make up the remaining 55%. However, there is always a supply shortage due to high demand. We are ramping up production to meet the demand, especially with the upcoming festive seasons. Our expectation is to achieve a 50-50 split between scooters and bikes.

What are Yamaha’s plans regarding the electric vehicle trend?

Electric vehicles currently account for 5% of the total Indian market, and we are closely monitoring the EV trend. While our EV vehicles are already being marketed in Europe and Taiwan, entering a market like the Asia Pacific region, particularly India, requires thorough testing of various parameters. India experiences diverse weather conditions, from cold in Delhi to hot in Chennai. Customers are facing numerous challenges with the EV vehicles available in the market. As always, our priority is the customers, and our products are designed to provide maximum safety potential. That’s also part of Yamaha’s DNA. However, battery technology still needs further improvement, and there’s still a long way to go in that regard.