Workshop on Motorsport for better career growth

The Olympics and the FIFA World Cup are said to be the two most popular sporting events in the world. Held every four years, the total revenue from these games ranges from 3 billion dollars to 7 billion dollars. Apart from these two another major event that provides huge employment and generates revenue is motorsports. In motorsports, there are many popular sports such as Formula 1 and MotoGP. The total revenue of Formula 1 is $ 2.2 billion per annum. That is about 16 thousand crores in Indian rupees. The total revenue of IPL (Indian Premier League) held in our country is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore. Motorsports, which cost billions, employ thousands of people around the world. The role of Indians in motorsports, which earns 6 times more than the IPL, is less! Team Management, marshal, mechanic, engineer, communications and more are some of the job opportunities in motorsports. There is also a lot of salary on hand. But there is no awareness in India of how what and where to study if you want to get into the motorsports industry. Therefore Motor Vikatan and CRA Motorsports decided to conduct a workshop on Racing Photography, Marshall Training and Team Management to benefit young people find better employment in motorsports. Some people are more interested in photography. They desire to record on camera everything that they see. And their life slogan is along the lines of: `Photography is life. That's how I'm going to earn.' Motorsport’s photography workshop is for these kinds of people. "Before I used to photograph weddings and birthday parties, I was interested in going into the motorsports sector. I have come to this workshop eagerly looking at Motor Vikatan Facebook page”, said Ramesh Balaji.

Aditya Bedre along with participants

The three-day workshop was held at the Kari Motor Race Track in Coimbatore. Aditya Bedre, a renowned photographer in the field of motorsports for more than 10 years, skillfully taught students. There is a huge difference between photographing festivals and photographing cars and bikes flying at 200 kmph on a race track. This requires specialized lenses. That is, at least 300mm to 600mm lenses will be required. The reason is that during the race, photographers have to take photos from a distance. They cannot go inside the track. Lenses with a longer focal length (mm) can help capture distant objects accurately. On the first day of the class, Tarun Kumar, the head of CRA Motorsports, made it clear where to be cautious, where not to go on the racetrack and not to stand, all safety measures. Photographers have to stand for several hours on the race track to click good pictures. There will be no shade to sit. It is better to have a hat, shades, loose clothing. These are useful tips. After the first class, Aditya started sharing tips and tricks in motorsports photography. The photographers took the cameras in their hands and started shooting.

Tharunkumar S - Founder, CRA Motorsports

Tip 1: Panning Shot Do not take photos while standing directly in front of the sun. The camera must first be in manual mode; shutter speed should not exceed 320 and F point should be adjusted to suit sunlight. Aditya clicked the shutter and showed how to take a photo from any angle and get amazing photos. The photographers eagerly got in to click and see what they had learned. These first tips are for training to take high speed bikes clearly and accurately at a certain angle. Aditya looked at the photos taken by each and shared his feedback.

Tip 1: Panning Shot

Tip 2: Aperture Priority (Depth of field) In this aperture priority mode, the white balance should be 'Auto'. f2.8, the shutter speed will adjust automatically. You need to adjust the exposure to suit the sunlight. Except for the subject, all other parts should not be visible, i.e., out of focus. This is called Depth of field. Most of the time, photographs with more depth of field will be liked by everyone. The subject that the photographer intends to show will be sharp. The tips and tricks that Aditya says can be easy to say and hear. But to click good and sharp photos, you need to practice a lot.

Tip 2: Aperture Priority (Depth of field)

Tip 3: Editing Aditya started his editing tips by saying, “It’s not just about taking photos; choosing the right photos and editing them in the right manner is an important job for a photographer. There is a lot of software for photo editing that can be very helpful.” The third day’s class is to post-process the photographs. All the stickers on the bike, lines and rider must be clear. There shouldn’t be ‘shadow’ on the bike. At the end of the three days racing photography workshop, the participants gained hands-on experience in getting good racing shots and were delighted with their progress.