Yamaha R3 and MT-03 மீண்டும் வருகிறது! | Walk-around & First Impression

J T THULASIDHARAN
Yamaha R3 and MT03
பைக்ஸ்

Exciting news for all the Yamaha fans out there! The wait is finally over as the legendary Yamaha R3 is making a comeback, and it's bringing the stunning MT-03 along for the ride! But, before that, we've got something special for you - the FIRST IMPRESSION and a WALK-AROUND of the new Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03! Take a closer look at these two incredible machines. The sleek design, powerful engines, and cutting-edge features have us in awe! Which one would YOU choose to ride? 🤔 Share your thoughts with us! Drop your comments below...

