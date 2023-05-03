Open App

சிட்ரனின் புதிய 7 & 5 சீட்டர் மிட்சைஸ் எஸ்யூவி Citroen C3 Aircross Walk-around

J T THULASIDHARAN
Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
கார்ஸ்

A quick #walkaround of the all-new #Citroen #C3Aircross, Citroen's latest family Midsize-SUV designed specifically to cater to the needs of Indian customers. The All-New C3 Aircross boasts a unique, muscular, and bold design, combined with signature Citroen comfort and well-being. This versatile SUV can accommodate up to 7 people and is available in both 5-seater and 5+2-seater versions. Developed and produced locally in Tamil Nadu with over 90% localization. Set to launch in India in the second half of 2023, the All-New C3 Aircross, along with the brand's flagship C5 Aircross SUV, sub 4m New C3, and e-C3, represent key steps in Citroen's international growth strategy. Stay tuned for more updates on the All-New C3 Aircross, and how it is set to change the SUV game in India!

