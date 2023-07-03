A Cute Electric Joyride! MG Comet EV

Indians are used to seeing cars in different body styles like hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, etc. but for the first time, Morris Garage (MG) has come up with a boxy-shaped micro electric car MG Comet, which aims to solve the problem of mobility in the urban jungle. According to research, 80 percent of people drive less than 30 kilometres a day, and over 70 percent drive solo. And these are the main data points that have motivated MG to bring out a car of this kind onto our roads. MG Comet is based on the born-electric skateboard platform, which allowed MG to come up with the smallest car in India at just 2.9m long, 1.5m wide, and 1.6m tall.
In terms of design, I will reserve my comments because it’s a very subjective matter, and also that every one of you can judge for yourself whether a product looks good or not. However, I would like to mention a few things when it comes to the exterior design. It is a very quirky, very eccentric sort of design execution and a completely flat front end. Of course, it’s by a lot of elements with a charging flap in the nose, and the headlamp cluster is very uniquely shaped and has lots of LEDs – in the headlamps, tail-lamps, wing-mirror indicators, and distinctive light bars at the front and rear. The lighting looks especially premium thanks to the high-quality elements within each projector unit. Even the MG logo lights up.
On the sides, you will find the doors are massive, almost feels like you are opening the door of a truck, which is necessary because it allows you to access the rear seats. The design of the 12-inch wheels looks good and considering the overall size of the car, it doesn’t look small. The rear section of the car is flatter than the front end. And there are design similarities like the light bar that runs all across the width of the car. And again, the tail lamp design is similar to the headlamp design. And you find the curve which tapers at the top again.
The Comet will most certainly be used as a tiny city runabout, especially for the most basic commuting. If your workplace is not too far, droppings kids at the school, it may even actually find acceptance from the elderly. It’ll be a bit eccentric enough for them to give a complete image makeover to themselves.
But I will be honest if we approach this car with a completely blank slate. We did not want any preconceived notions to spoil the party. But at the same time, we were a bit concerned because the past examples of any product of such a nature have not been great. But this thing is surprisingly refreshing.
The interior makes maximum use of its born EV architecture and tall design to free up space. Due to the said dimensions the space is very narrow inside. The seats are slim and set high and it doesn’t have height adjust, however, it offers a decent amount of comfort. The space on offer is absolutely lovely and seating four adults in the cabin is not a problem at all. The cabin quality is reasonably fine. Some plastic bits here and there are not of high-grade quality, but overall, you can’t complain too much.
Comet gets fast-charging USB ports placed under the dash, alongside two retractable hooks – ideal for hanging bags. There are ample storage rooms inside the car and the door pockets are huge though, and extend far enough back for the rear passengers to use them too. Since there is no transmission tunnel, Comet gets a large common floor space for both front passengers. The boot space is negligible and, at best, you can store a couple of laptop bags and if you fold the rear seats down, it frees up a decent amount of space at the back.
Light colours have been used throughout the cabin, and the steering control switches look like an iPod and it is easy to use as well. Comet gets a single panel on the dash, which houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system – it supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other feature additions include a 12-volt power outlet, an inside rearview mirror with the day/night function, and cup holders that are placed right in front of the AC vents. The floating dash design also gives you the feeling of space.
Powering the Comet is the 17.3kWh prismatic cell lithium-ion battery sourced from Tata Autocomp, which allows it a claimed range of 230km on the MIDC cycle. And this, I think, is going to allow MG to price this product a bit more aggressively than what was thought previously; because the battery is the most expensive component of an electric vehicle that has been sourced locally. As for charging, it is claimed to get from 10-80 percent in 5 hours and up to 100 percent in 7 hours. This is achieved with the help of 3.3kW on a Type 2 AC fast charger. It also gets a re-gen braking, which captures a little bit of energy and stores it back into the battery. There are three different levels and in the strongest level, you will notice that the moment you take your foot off the throttle, it reduces speed in a big way and that’s all down to the re-gen function.
Comet comes with three different drive modes, - eco, normal, and sports. MG Comet’s power and torque outputs of 42hp and 110Nm, respectively, and its motor are at the back for a rear-wheel-drive layout. The Comet is started by simply depressing the brake pedal for 2 seconds and switching off by getting out and locking the car.
The steering is nice and light, allowing for easy manoeuvrability around town. The turning radius of just 4.2 meters and it can easily take a U-turn on narrow roads and parking is also quite easy. The suspension is a bit firm, especially at the rear end. It feels like it ran out of spring travel. But for the most part, again, and especially considering the kind of application that this car is going to be used, it’s not bad and you will not have any problems living with it daily.
While driving this car in the city, it behaved exactly what you’d expect – it’s a purely utilitarian tool to make your everyday commute easier and cost-effective. It is not the quickest car, given its 41bhp motor, which does the job well on city roads, where cars that are three or four times more powerful move at similar speeds.
MG Comet EV is a very specific use car and it is practical for city conditions and low running costs (MG claims Rs 519 a month), and as for the range, it is strictly an urban-friendly car. The Comet is a crazy fun sight on the road and it’s a comic experience. It does not have a pretentious personality. It knows what it is. It’s a small city runabout for very basic needs. It’s a funky little thing that offers reasonable practicality. It’s a transportation tool in essence, but it just happens to bring a smile to your face.