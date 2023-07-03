A Cute Electric Joyride! MG Comet EV

The Comet will most certainly be used as a tiny city runabout, especially for the most basic commuting. If your workplace is not too far, droppings kids at the school, it may even actually find acceptance from the elderly. It’ll be a bit eccentric enough for them to give a complete image makeover to themselves.

But I will be honest if we approach this car with a completely blank slate. We did not want any preconceived notions to spoil the party. But at the same time, we were a bit concerned because the past examples of any product of such a nature have not been great. But this thing is surprisingly refreshing.