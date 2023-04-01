A grand facelift Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is the latest in the Korean manufacturer’s range of cars to get a facelift. It is a compact hatchback that boasts of a sleek and stylish design, coupled advanced features and technology, which was first launched in 2019. This car is perfect for those who want a small, affordable car with a spacious cabin, impressive performance, and good fuel economy.
Exterior Design
This new car has just rolled out and boy does it look fresh! It’s more than just a mere facelift, isn’t it? The radiator grille has gone all-black and the LED DRLs are brand spanking new, replacing the previous boomerang shape with a slicker design. The projector headlamps remain pretty much the same, but on the sides, you’ll notice a new set of alloys, though they’re only available on the higher trims.
However, the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the rear of the car, which now sports some wicked connecting LED tail lamps that scream premium. And let’s not forget the fresh coat of paint that comes with the facelift - the new Spark Green hue, which, along with the classic Polar White, is also available in a dual-tone option. Boy, oh boy, this is one ride that’s going to turn heads!
Interior Design
Although there aren’t too many changes on the inside, the lighter colours, fresh upholstery, and updated instrument cluster with analogue dials (as opposed to the previous digital speedometer) give the cabin a practical yet stylish feel. And let’s not forget about the well-positioned touchscreen, relatively high-set seating, and ample storage space, all of which make this car a joy to drive and ride in.
But that’s not all, folks! As part of the feature upgrades, the facelifted Grand i10 Nios now comes equipped with cruise control, adding another level of convenience to an already impressive package. And speaking of packages, the higher-spec avatars of this ride come with a bevy of features, including keyless entry, push-button start, auto climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, and rear AC vents - all of which are part of the top-spec Asta trim featured in this update.
And that’s not even the best part! The updated Grand i10 Nios also boasts a Type-C USB charging port and an expanded list of safety equipment, with front and side airbags now standard across the range, while top-spec versions also feature curtain airbags. And for those who like to push the limits, this ride goes above and beyond the safety regulation norms with electronic stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts - all included on the higher spec trims.
Now, as for the rear seating, while there’s ample room for six-footers, fitting in a third passenger is a squeeze. But let’s not forget about the spacious 260-litre boot, which can accommodate even the largest of suitcases with ease. All in all, the Grand i10 Nios remains a top contender in its class, with a well-designed interior, an impressive array of features, and a focus on safety that’s sure to put your mind at ease.
Performance
The Grand i10 Nios comes with a petrol-only engine lineup, and the 1.2-litre mill is the only option at hand. The engine is capable of pumping out 82bhp of power and 114Nm of torque, which are impressive figures for its segment. You can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT transmission. Hyundai has also thrown in the option of a CNG powertrain, and what’s more impressive is that it’s the only car in its segment to feature an engine that meets the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms that will come into effect this year.
The engine is peppy and responsive, and you can feel the turn of performance when you push it to the limit. But let’s face it, most Grand i10 Nios owners are going to use it as a city runabout, and for that purpose, it’s very refined. It may not match the Swift’s enthusiastic 1.2-litre mill, but it does handle everything that you throw at it with ease. The torque output is healthy, and it means that you can potter around town in a higher gear than usual without feeling bogged down. On the highways, the Nios can easily cruise at triple-digit speeds, and it’s only when you cross legal speeds that you feel it struggling a bit.
The 5-speed manual gearbox is a typical Hyundai unit. The throws are slightly notchy, not as smooth as the Swift’s hot knife through butter nature, but the shift action is slick, and the clutch is light too. The presence of a dead pedal adds to the convenience, making it a stress-free driving experience.
Competition
The car competes with other hatchbacks in the segment, including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, and the Ford Figo. While the Grand i10 NIOS is slightly more expensive than some of its competitors, it comes with a range of features and technology that makes it worth the price.
Conclusion
The Grand i10 Nios’ prices start at a pocket-friendly Rs. 5.68 lakh for the base manual and extends to Rs. 8.46 lakh for the top AMT, while the two CNG trims are priced at Rs. 7.56 and Rs. 8.11 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom and introductory). With its new facelift, the hatch is all set to continue its popularity and create new milestones in its segment.