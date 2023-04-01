A grand facelift Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Now, as for the rear seating, while there’s ample room for six-footers, fitting in a third passenger is a squeeze. But let’s not forget about the spacious 260-litre boot, which can accommodate even the largest of suitcases with ease. All in all, the Grand i10 Nios remains a top contender in its class, with a well-designed interior, an impressive array of features, and a focus on safety that’s sure to put your mind at ease.

Performance

The Grand i10 Nios comes with a petrol-only engine lineup, and the 1.2-litre mill is the only option at hand. The engine is capable of pumping out 82bhp of power and 114Nm of torque, which are impressive figures for its segment. You can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT transmission. Hyundai has also thrown in the option of a CNG powertrain, and what’s more impressive is that it’s the only car in its segment to feature an engine that meets the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms that will come into effect this year.

The engine is peppy and responsive, and you can feel the turn of performance when you push it to the limit. But let’s face it, most Grand i10 Nios owners are going to use it as a city runabout, and for that purpose, it’s very refined. It may not match the Swift’s enthusiastic 1.2-litre mill, but it does handle everything that you throw at it with ease. The torque output is healthy, and it means that you can potter around town in a higher gear than usual without feeling bogged down. On the highways, the Nios can easily cruise at triple-digit speeds, and it’s only when you cross legal speeds that you feel it struggling a bit.

The 5-speed manual gearbox is a typical Hyundai unit. The throws are slightly notchy, not as smooth as the Swift’s hot knife through butter nature, but the shift action is slick, and the clutch is light too. The presence of a dead pedal adds to the convenience, making it a stress-free driving experience.