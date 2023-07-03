A New Frontier of SUVs - Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The auto industry is continuously evolving and due to customer demand and preferences all the OEMs are filling the gaps in the product portfolio. Even if a company has a wide range of models in various segments, still the product development team continues to introduce a new segment. Recently we saw the emergence of a micro-SUV from Tata Motors. Now Maruti Suzuki has come up with its latest product, the Fronx.
Maruti Suzuki felt that there is a gap between the Baleno (premium hatchback) and the Brezza (compact SUV). They were convinced that there were plenty of prospective buyers who wanted something more generous than a Baleno and at the same time not willing to pay Brezza-levels; therefore, the Fronx, an ‘entry-level SUV’ has born.
Fronx means the next frontier of SUVs, therefore Maruti has developed the Fronx as a coupe SUV or the crossover body style. The Fronx is based on the Baleno, but the outside body panels are all new. It’s not just a cosmetic change or the bumper and the headlights, but it’s the sheet metal too. The doors as well are different from the Baleno. The makeover is commendable and it’s gunning for the SUV look with the tall bonnet and a very upright nose section. It’s also linked to its nexus stable mate the Grand Vitara with the headlights set below and the three-segmented DRLs above and finishing off the front is a force skid plate.
At the sides, the doors have a different section to the Baleno while the rear also gets a stronger character line, and the waistline rises at the back to meet a dipping window line which gives it a distinct look. Also, what you’d probably be able to tell from the sides are the wheel arches. There is a big gap and that’s because the ground clearance has been increased from 170mm which is on the Baleno to 190 on the Fronx. So that’s a handy 20mm extra, and that’s been achieved with a raised and stiffer suspension, as well as a taller profile.
At the rear, I think the defining styling element or the signature element for me is the taillight, which stretches all across the width of the car. It’s also similar to the Grand Vitara with the three-segmented LED lights. And for the requisite SUV character, there is a large skid plate and diffuser that’s done in a contrasting colour. The number plate is also housed on the boot lid.
While compared to the boot space from Baleno, it is down from 318 litres to 308 litres, however, it is still large and deep, so you do have to haul your bags over and in, but otherwise it can swallow a lot.
While Maruti has reworked the outsides of the car, inside it is very much a Baleno and that’s a good thing; because you’ve got a nice smart-looking dash and a whole lot of features as well. You’ve got wireless charging, climate control with toggle switches, and that’s a good idea instead of a touch panel. The centre console gets a nine-inch touchscreen and the lower trims get a seven-inch unit and there’s also the HUD from the Baleno.
At the rear, the headroom is a little tight. The rest of the space, of course, is just fine. The legroom at the rear is impressive despite pushing the driver seat slightly backward. There isn’t a centre armrest, but you do have AC vents and two USB sockets at the rear. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares the same safety features as the Baleno. So, you get dual airbags, ESC, hill hold, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. Higher variants further add side and curtain airbags, auto-dimming mirrors, and a 360-degree camera.
Onto the performance, the Fronx gets the 1.2-liter engine from the Baleno with a manual and an AMT unit. The highlight is another familiar unit that also has manual and auto options. The booster jet returns, it was there in the earlier Baleno and now it’s back in the Fronx. The Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine puts out 100hp and 147Nm and is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
Interestingly, it is coupled to a mild hybrid system, and that is quite simply for efficiency. If you have been noticing a lot of turbo petrol has lower efficiency in the real world, and that’s because of a very peculiar thing called knocking. When you turbocharge your engine, the pressure and temperature, of course, rise and therefore they can knock quite easily.
Now to avoid the knocking, what they do is inject more fuel into the cylinder. And what that does is it lowers the temperature and the pressure. Therefore, Maruti claims 20 kilometres per litre for the automatic version of the booster jet.
What’s the performance like? When you put your foot down, the automatic drops a gear or two, and it moves off quite smartly and quickly. Maruti claims zero to a hundred kilometre per hour time of 11.48 seconds for the auto and 11.4 seconds for the manual. And what’s nice and interesting is that the manual and the auto are so close. So really if you want good performance, but also the convenience of an auto for the city, you really won’t go wrong with this. The booster jet engine comes with a six-speed torque converter unit, whereas the 1.2 litre comes with an AMT. I recommend the Booster Jet because you do get a much smoother gearbox. The automatic gearbox also has paddle shifters, and you can take manual control.
In terms of handling, it feels nice and planted especially in the fast corners. Fronx gets the Baleno’s raised suspension and Maruti have done a good job in keeping the ride and handling as close to the Baleno as possible. You can feel the stiffness, in fact, we just went through a pothole so it doesn’t bottom out, and that’s something nice to have on a car like this.
The engine was quite willing, and thanks to minimal turbo lag, it didn’t get bogged down anywhere. The suspension also took everything in its stride, and Maruti, of course, had some obstacles for us to get over to illustrate the increased ground clearance.
While driving the manual you can feel the engine’s characteristics. And it’s a rather interesting one because Maruti seems to have taken the booster jet name quite seriously. This BoosterJet motor has always impressed with its rev-happy nature and its wide and linear powerband, where unlike many other small turbos there’s some payoff when you rev it to its high limiter. The new version has been tuned for better low-end performance so the same energetic and easily accessed performance continues with the Fronx. Also new is mild-hybrid assistance, it’s as well integrated as in other Maruti cars and should improve efficiency to a small extent as the 21.5 kmpl of the manual and 20.01 kmpl of the auto-suggest.
Also, for the first time, you can pair the Boosterjet turbo with the six-speed automatic. This makes a very strong case that all automatics do with the convenience they offer in traffic. And besides, there’s always the 1.2 litres for those who want efficiency. If you are in traffic, you aren’t going to be complaining too much because the controls are all quite light. The gear lever is light, and the clutch is too light and easy. And the steering as well, it is a bit inert, not feel some in that sense, but in the city or you know, when you’ve got a lot of manoeuvring through.
The new Fronx is available in five trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The base variant Sigma starts at Rs 7.47 lakh going up to Rs 13.14 lakh for the top-spec Alpha turbo variant– and comes in seven colours, namely Arctic White, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue, and Grandeur Grey. Additionally, dual-tone options are available in Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver colours.
The Fronx is certainly a very well-sorted package, but does that mean it’s also just a Baleno on stilts? Technically yes, but in reality, it is not, because it comes off as something quite different. And with character too, it looks very distinct. And while I wish it were livelier, the booster jet is still fun to drive. And with the raised suspension that can take a pounding, you can keep up the enjoyment over the rough stuff too.