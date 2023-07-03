A New Frontier of SUVs - Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Interestingly, it is coupled to a mild hybrid system, and that is quite simply for efficiency. If you have been noticing a lot of turbo petrol has lower efficiency in the real world, and that’s because of a very peculiar thing called knocking. When you turbocharge your engine, the pressure and temperature, of course, rise and therefore they can knock quite easily.

Now to avoid the knocking, what they do is inject more fuel into the cylinder. And what that does is it lowers the temperature and the pressure. Therefore, Maruti claims 20 kilometres per litre for the automatic version of the booster jet.

What’s the performance like? When you put your foot down, the automatic drops a gear or two, and it moves off quite smartly and quickly. Maruti claims zero to a hundred kilometre per hour time of 11.48 seconds for the auto and 11.4 seconds for the manual. And what’s nice and interesting is that the manual and the auto are so close. So really if you want good performance, but also the convenience of an auto for the city, you really won’t go wrong with this. The booster jet engine comes with a six-speed torque converter unit, whereas the 1.2 litre comes with an AMT. I recommend the Booster Jet because you do get a much smoother gearbox. The automatic gearbox also has paddle shifters, and you can take manual control.

In terms of handling, it feels nice and planted especially in the fast corners. Fronx gets the Baleno’s raised suspension and Maruti have done a good job in keeping the ride and handling as close to the Baleno as possible. You can feel the stiffness, in fact, we just went through a pothole so it doesn’t bottom out, and that’s something nice to have on a car like this.

The engine was quite willing, and thanks to minimal turbo lag, it didn’t get bogged down anywhere. The suspension also took everything in its stride, and Maruti, of course, had some obstacles for us to get over to illustrate the increased ground clearance.