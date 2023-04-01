An Encyclopedia for Electric Vehicles

EV Encyclopedia
Electric vehicles are the future, but we’ve been driving gasoline-powered cars for decades. The parlance of this new technology can be head-spinning. So here we are decoding it, for your easy understanding.
EV
Let’s start with a simple one. EV means an electric vehicle, as opposed to one powered by petrol, diesel, used chip oil, Chanel No. 5 or magic.
BEV
People in the car industry like to use this one. It stands for battery electric vehicle, as opposed to, say, an FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) that’s powered by hydrogen. We just call them EVs.
ICE
Internal combustion engine. Confusingly, ICE can also stand for in-car entertainment (i.e., the stereo, touchscreen, and so on).
PHEV
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or a hybrid with a bigger battery that you can plug in to charge, giving you a short, say 30-kilometre, electric-only range. Amazing tax-dodging mpg figures in the official tests, not so amazing in real life... unless you plug in every night and use the car exclusively for short trips.
MHEV
The mild hybrid EV is the very bottom rung of the electrified vehicle ladder. A small electric motor assists the engine but doesn’t have enough gumption to push the car on its own. MHEVs usually manage a fuel saving of about 10 percent compared with a pure petrol car.
REX
REX Refers to range extenders, or small internal combustion engines used as generators to recharge EV batteries on the move. The engine can be run at its most efficient rpm, converting fuel to electricity, which is fed to the motors that supply the motive force.
Volts, amps, and watts
We’re going to go full science teacher on you and use an analogy. Imagine a river: the volts are how the river flows, the amps are how much water is flowing, and the watts are how easily it will carry you downstream.
kW
Logical, metric countries use kilowatt to measure power from petrol and diesel engines. A kilowatt is 1,000 watts and is the most common measure of power in an EV. A kilowatt is equal to about 1.34 bhp.
kWh
Stands for kilowatt hours and can cut two ways - how much power you’ve used (which a utility bill does), or how much capacity there is in a battery. For instance, a Tesla Model S has 100kWh of capacity, of which you’ll be able to use about 90 because fully depleting a battery is a great way to ruin it forever.
AC and DC
AC stands for alternate current, and DC stands for direct current. AC is better for long-distance transmission, because they can easily be transformed (to a higher voltage, and lower current, so fewer heat losses). Transforming DC power is a faff but, because DC charging stations can be as big as they need to be, they can employ high-voltage power, giant transformers, and rectifiers and get huge power - up to 350kW.
Slow, fast, and rapid charging
Slow or level 1 charging is when you use a regular wall plug. Fast or level 2 refers to street chargers and the boxes you can install in your house or office, which go up to 7.4KW on normal 240V single-phase AC or 22kW on industrial three-phase. Rapid or level 3 is the high-power DC supply, the sort you’ll find at motorway services and dedicated charging areas, from 50kW up to 360kW.
WLTP
Stands for Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure. A way to test new cars is to see how much fuel, or energy, they use, how much greenhouse gas they expel, and how far they get on one tank/ charge. More accurate than the old NEDC standard, but still optimistic.
Regen
Shorthand for regenerative braking. Electric motors work by using electricity and magnets to spin a shaft. So, if you were to spin it manually, say, by coasting, you will then generate electricity, because generators are basically motors operating the opposite way.
Range
How far you’ll get in your car from the amount of energy you put into it. So, it’s been fuel from a tank for most of your life, now it’s a battery.
Range anxiety
The fear of being very far from home, without enough power to make it to a charging station. In the short term, the solution is more rapid charge stations, in the long term, better energy density and more efficient cars should ease our furrowed brows.
Li-ion
A contraction of lithium-ion refers to the chemical makeup of a typical battery pack. The 12V brick used to start your petrol-powered car is a lead-acid battery, but lithium-ion is now the global norm for powering new EVs.
Solid-state battery
The next big step in battery tech holds more energy than an equivalent-sized li-ion battery, or the same amount of energy but in a smaller and lighter pack. They’re easier to cool too, which means you can charge them quickly before they get too hot. At least five years until any come to market.
Supercapacitor
Supercapacitors can charge and discharge more quickly than regular batteries - good for bursts of speed - and cars tolerate more charge and discharge cycles, but they’re still not as energy-dense as batteries, so you’re unlikely to see them as direct battery replacements. More likely to supplement a petrol engine’s performance.
FCEV
Fuel cell electric vehicles, like the Toyota Mirai. Separating hydrogen and oxygen takes a lot of energy, but reuniting them in just the right way releases energy. You can burn hydrogen, but in a hydrogen fuel cell, you generate electricity to drive an electric motor. It’s also easier to move H2 over long distances than electricity.