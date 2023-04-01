An Encyclopedia for Electric Vehicles

Volts, amps, and watts

We’re going to go full science teacher on you and use an analogy. Imagine a river: the volts are how the river flows, the amps are how much water is flowing, and the watts are how easily it will carry you downstream.

kW

Logical, metric countries use kilowatt to measure power from petrol and diesel engines. A kilowatt is 1,000 watts and is the most common measure of power in an EV. A kilowatt is equal to about 1.34 bhp.

kWh

Stands for kilowatt hours and can cut two ways - how much power you’ve used (which a utility bill does), or how much capacity there is in a battery. For instance, a Tesla Model S has 100kWh of capacity, of which you’ll be able to use about 90 because fully depleting a battery is a great way to ruin it forever.

AC and DC

AC stands for alternate current, and DC stands for direct current. AC is better for long-distance transmission, because they can easily be transformed (to a higher voltage, and lower current, so fewer heat losses). Transforming DC power is a faff but, because DC charging stations can be as big as they need to be, they can employ high-voltage power, giant transformers, and rectifiers and get huge power - up to 350kW.