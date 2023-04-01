An Iconic EV - Hyundai IONIQ

The 12.3-inch touchscreen in the centre console gets nice large crisp and clear digital dials that give you all the information including Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, navigation and Bluelink-connected car technology. The other cool thing is the steering. The chunky two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel is wrapped in leather and has thumb contours. It has a large horn pad in the middle with a silver ring around it and piano black inserts on the spokes. The touch-sensitive buttons on the spokes scan through the MID, the infotainment, calls and ADAS features.

Once you sit, the seating position isn’t high and tall. It feels more like a crossover. Now, as for the seats themselves, it is really comfortable, multi-way adjust. It has got ventilated seats, a lot of electronic adjustability built into it, and there is also a footrest for additional comfort. Seats get leather upholstery with fabric on the sides.

Rear seat occupants are pretty well catered to on space in Ioniq 5. Even if a taller passenger sits in the front row there is a good amount of knee room at the back. The headroom is slightly shorter and since the battery pack is placed on the floor the seating position is slightly knees up, and that’s something which we found typically in all the EVs. The seat itself is well cushioned and it’s quite accommodating for a third passenger since the floor is flat. Like the front seats, the rear seats can also be adjusted, there’s a manual backrest recline, as well as a power adjustment to move the seat forward in case you need more room for luggage in the boot.