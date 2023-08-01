Avinya Concept Car: The Future of Tata's EV Line-up - Here's an overview!

This Pure EV platform is now the third generation of Tata's EV drive.

The first generation was the X0 platform on which the Tigor EV was built providing a range of 250 km. The X1 platform saw the development of the Nexon EV.

In the second generation of EVs, which is scheduled to hit the Indian markets by 2024, we will see the Tata Curvy SUV. This platform is built to accommodate both ICE and Electric vehicles.

With the 3rd generation platform, it will dedicated purely to EVs. This will allow for significantly better packaging and designing. The Avinya concept measures 4.3 metres in length, but the company hinted that may go even longer.

When this platform will hit the market, you will find it matched with a number of body shells. FWD, RWD, AWD are all possible with this platform.