Mercedes Benz C 300d Review: டீசல் இன்னும் அழியல! பவருக்குக் குறைச்சல் இல்ல!

Experience the perfect blend of AMG elements and classic luxury with the Mercedes-Benz C300d. Motor Vikatan took a thrilling spin around Chennai to get a taste of this remarkable car. While many manufacturers are moving away from diesel engines, Mercedes Benz continues to embrace the beauty of diesel power, offering enhanced performance for an exhilarating drive. With an impressive 265 horsepower under the hood, 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 5.7 seconds, and a 250 km/h top speed, the C 300d stands out in the Mercedes portfolio. The C-class is one of Benz's bestselling models.