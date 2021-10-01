Citroen C3 - Premium hatchback in SUV styling

According to Citroen, the new C3 offers exceptional cabin space as well. In terms of the wheelbase, it’s quite long at 2540 mm, which indicates the impressive interior space. It offers passengers in the second-row seats among the largest legroom in the segment (851 mm) and knee room (653 mm). The front seats give occupants the best elbow room (1,418mm) and market-leading headroom (991mm). The rear seats offer the highest level of spaciousness to transport passengers in the greatest comfort.

Though the company hasn’t revealed the powertrain details yet, the C3 is expected to be powered only by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine in India, which means there won’t be any diesel engine on offer. In terms of the transmission, it will come with a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Once we get our hands on the new C3, we will let you know the performance of the vehicle and how it behaves in the urban and open roads.