Formula E visits India

It’s currently unknown whether there will be additional Formula E races held in India in the future, but the championship is always looking for new venues and opportunities to expand its reach. India Hyderabad ePrix was a ground-breaking event that showcased the power and potential of electric vehicles in a street circuit providing a unique challenge for the drivers. This exciting race brought together some of the world’s most talented drivers and cutting-edge technology, and it offered a glimpse into the future of sustainable transportation.

The cars used in the race were all-electric and capable of reaching speeds of up to 280 km/h. The cars were powered by a 52 kWh battery, and the teams had to carefully manage their energy usage throughout the race to ensure they had enough power to make it to the finish line.