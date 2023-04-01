Honda City facelift is ready to face the competition

In the era of SUVs still one brand that has been proudly flying high with sedans for around 25 years and it is none other than Honda City. Honda launched its fifth generation of the City in 2020 and now it has refreshed it after three years. So with that update, what has changed in that package? What does the City give you now and has Honda done enough to keep it relevant in that sea of SUVs? For the new City, Honda has decided to give away with the diesel engine and now it is available in petrol and hybrid avatars only.
The 2023 Honda City is the first sedan in the affordable range to come equipped with an Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) or Honda Sensing. Now just to clarify, the City Hybrid already came standard with this feature but now even the petrol range gets it too except for the new entry-level version. The manual petrol City is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 14.72 lakh while the CVT automatic is from Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi. The 2023 City hybrid is now available in two variants— the V at Rs 18.89 lakh and the ZX at Rs 20.39 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi.
Now let's get into how the new Honda City looks. We have seen a lot of Honda City in White or Maroon colour but the new 2023 edition gets the new Obsidian Blue Pearl colour. The City receives slight changes in the bumper, and grill and the chrome strip has become a little slimmer in the front. The bumper looks sportier due to the carbon fibre effect and now the grill gets honeycomb treatment. The side profiles have changed little with just a new design to the 16-inch alloy wheels. The changes are similarly subtle at the rear, so you do get the same taillight. But you do get this body-coloured boot lit, and like on the front bumper, the rear bumper too gets a nice carbon fibre element. The City's overall appeal is much the same since the fifth generation car was launched during a really sketchy sales period and there aren't too many on the roads either.
The hybrid City gets few changes in the interiors from the previous variant. The petrol range is available in a beige-black dual-tone paint scheme with a wooden strip on the dashboard, while the hybrid has ivory-black colours with a carbon fibre pattern panel finish on the dash. The centre console gets a clear, brighter touchscreen, which has two background themes. To make the cabin pleasant, ambient lights are placed on the door handles and the bottle holder compartment. The City is still plush on the inside with nice soft materials on the door pads and the steering wheel, but the dash is still mostly hard plastics. You do get a little bit of leather treatment in certain areas.
In the petrol car, the cup holders share the space with the new wireless charger. So whenever you need to charge your phone you can place the charger pad over the cup holder. In the hybrid car, the wireless charger is integrated behind the gear lever, and the cup holders are also available. In terms of features, the City is really well packed with lots of up-to-date tech, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as powerful connected car tech. Here the smartwatch is compatible as well. Another practical bit is there is good storage space all around.
There are USB charging ports in the front, but the rear passengers get only a 12-volt socket. And another miss is there are no ventilated seats yet. For the rear passengers, there is plenty of leg room in the back and you have a dropdown armrest. For taller people, the headroom will be a bit short though. There are individual AC vents like in many cars. For three people the space is very comfortable and there are no complaints.
So Honda has actually made the ADAS feature available in all the trims, whereas the other brands usually keep it either in the top variant or just the one below. But now this Honda Sensing will be experienced by all City owners, which uses a camera-based system that gives you features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Auto High Beam and Lead Car Departure Notification System. The petrol City misses out on the Low-Speed Follow option.
Apart from the ADAS function, the new City has other safety features like six airbags, a lane watch camera installed in the front passenger’s outside rearview mirror, an improved rear parking camera with a better resolution, new rain sensing wipers, Hill Start Assist, emergency brake lights flashing, ABS with EBD and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Honda City has always done a lot of things right for that owner who really loves to be behind the wheel. The steering feels great and there is just a little bit of weight to it. Still, it is a great driver's car that it is always been. And in terms of powertrain, nothing is changed in this update as both the petrol and the hybrid City remain unchanged. The hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with an Atkinson cycle and two electric motors. The engine churns out 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, the traction motor has 107bhp and the 94bhp from the electric generation motor. The traction motor powers the wheels and gets its energy from the lithium-ion battery.
With a total output of 125bhp, the City, by default, starts on EV mode which makes the car silent. In the hybrid model, the engine is mated to a single-speed e-CVT which offers a smooth driving experience and strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy. Honda claims a mileage of 27.13 kmpl however in real-world conditions if we get 20kmpl, it will be best in its segment. The petrol City, on the other hand, retains the DOHC 1.5-litre engine and has a power output of 119bhp and 145Nm. It is one of the most versatile engines in the market.
In terms of driving dynamics again, Honda has not changed anything dynamically. It's still the great comfortable city car that it always was. So for city speeds it is very comfortable and even when you get up to high speeds, the car stays stable and takes care of small undulations, smaller bumps and imperfections in the road fairly well. You still do have to be a little careful. Over bigger bumps like speed breakers, if you go over them a little too fast, the suspension still tends to crash a little bit. Ground clearance though, no issues over speed breakers, potholes, or anything. Overall the new City is a great car and quite comfortable in all the departments.
Honda has increased the price of all the variants by around Rs 50,000. But they have also introduced a base SV trim that packs in a lot of standard features, but only gets a manual option and no ADAS. The rest of the models though are very well-specked as well and offer the choice of manual or an automatic and all have ADAS. The hybrid is also now available at a lower price point in a new V trim as well.
So Honda City gives you quite a bit of choice. If you are looking at Honda City just only for a hybrid, then you have options like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder for their lower entry price point. Still, the City is the great polished, all-rounder that is always greater to drive, comfortable and spacious and packs an expansive feature set. It is still the deserved flag bearer for all those sedan fans out there. If you are looking for a cool sedan, definitely give this a hard look, but at the same time don't forget to check out the new Hyundai Verna, which has come with a new design and loaded tech.