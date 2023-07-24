கார்களில் AIRBAG எப்படி வேலை செய்கிறது? SRS Airbags Decoded!

In this video, we unlock the secrets of the car airbag - a life-saving innovation. When sensors detect a collision, the airbag deploys and inflates rapidly, cushioning occupants and reducing impact forces. Airbags, alongside seat belts, significantly improve vehicle safety, saving countless lives yearly. Tracing their history, we witness remarkable advancements like dual-stage and side curtain systems. Chemical reactions involving sodium azide and potassium nitrate enable swift inflation. Airbags and seat belts work together, with seat belts as primary restraints and airbags providing supplementary protection. Explore the physics behind airbag functions and the future of SRS Airbags. Subscribe now for more automotive safety insights!