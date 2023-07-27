காமராஜர் பயன்படுத்திய 1952 Chevrolet Styleline DeLuxe | How Vintage Car Restored in just 30 days?

Restoring former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Perunthalaivar Kamaraj's Chevrolet - A Majestic Vintage Car. The Chevrolet Style Line Deluxe, a vehicle exuding grandeur and attitude like none other, holds a significant place in history. As TorqueMax Automotive takes up the noble endeavour of restoring this iconic 1952 model to its former glory. Under the skilled hands of Aswinraj Varma from Krishnagiri, the vintage car has undergone a complete transformation, resulting in a breathtaking full restoration within just a month! Don't miss out on the entire process of this remarkable restoration video!