Hyundai Verna breaks the ice with its modern and futuristic design

What's also new on this Verna is that you have Level 2 ADAS now. So you have radar sensors at the front and at the rear, and of course, you have a camera as well that scans the road up ahead and overall it works as any other radar system does. When you have a nice, clean, well-marked section, it is very good. But if you are on a road that is slightly broken it is gonna confuse the system. However, it is a big plus when it comes to safety. The lane keep assist, lane departure, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic braking amongst others all work with precision and since it is radar-based, unlike the Honda City's camera system it is better to perform in poorly lit conditions too. That said, unlike the City which gets ADAS with the manual versions as well, the Verna has it only on the automatic.

For those who want a lot more driver engagement, there is something on offer too. The 160-horsepower turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox will appeal the most to driving enthusiasts. This manual gearbox is very well gated, and very defined, and that makes shifting an absolute joy. The pedals get metal treatment and they do look good. The turbo manual misses out on rear disc brakes, and that means stopping power isn't as effective as you have on the DCT. In terms of performance, this engine is pretty strong. However, you won't feel that kick of the turbo, but progress is quick, especially once you cross the 2000 to 2500 rpm. It picks up pace pretty soon and it continues all the way up to 6,000 rpm. Of course, towards the end, the power starts to taper off a bit. But overall it is a pretty strong engine.