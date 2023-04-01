Hyundai Verna breaks the ice with its modern and futuristic design

In India, the sales of sedans have witnessed a major slump in the past few years because the prime focus has shifted towards SUVs. The perks which are offered in an SUV have attracted buyers from other segments as well. Moreover, the SUV segment has diversified into various subcategories which are forcing brands to add SUVs to their portfolio. Owing to this many sedans are on the verge of discontinuation and also we can now see that diesel engines are falling out from the sedans.
However, Hyundai Verna and Honda City still exist in the market and as a sudden surprise recently we saw newcomers, Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus bringing some excitement back into the C-sedan segment. But they still haven’t broken the dominance of the SUV, though there is now an established trend that indicates a shift away from sub-compact sedans and a clear preference for larger, loaded sedans within the C-segment. On this background, the Korean auto major Hyundai has brought in its Verna in a new avatar.
In its sixth generation now, the all-new Hyundai Verna is as different as it has ever been. It's bolder, sharper, and more powerful thanks to the new engine and of course in true Hyundai fashion packed with tech and features. The design is completely new from the previous version and is undoubtedly polarizing. When it is on the road, for sure it will make others turn their heads towards it and no one can miss the new Verna. It has grown in size and now sits between the previous gen and the Elantra. The end-to-end horizontal LED DRL is what gives it a concept-like look, while the chiseled bumpers that house the LED headlamps add to the sporty character, along with the larger and sleeker parametric grill.
In terms of width, the new Verna is wider than the previous gen, leading to better room on the inside. On the side, the 16-inch wheels get a sharp design, but on the 1.5 Turbo variant, you get blacked-out wheels and red brake callipers on all four wheels. What is also impressive is the segment's best, the 2670 mm wheelbase. At the rear, Hyundai claims a new Verna features a fastback design, but to like the overall car, it will take some time to win over the crowd. The LED strip that connects the tail lamps and the sloping roof enhances the rear part of the car. That said, it is radically different to the traditional three-box shape of its competitors. Where it does impress is with a 528 litre boot capacity, which is also segment best. Access is easy too, with a low-loading lip and deep luggage bay.
While looking at the interiors, it is not as dramatic as the exterior, but you still get a lot of modern touches. The dashboard has been completely redesigned and now it is very futuristic and modern looking. The centre console that's angled towards the driver is a lot more convenient and it's not really uncomfortable for the passenger either. The 10.25-inch touch screen is very slick and very responsive. Still misses out on wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but you get all your other regular stuff. There is 64-colour ambient lighting in the cabin, with embedded light inserts in the door panel, dashboard and the instrument cluster changing colour, even based on the drive mode selected. The HVAC controls and the media controls are now with haptic switches. So at the touch of a button, it switches to media and at the touch of a button, it switches to HVAC again.
For charging your devices, you have a USB port, a type C port, and you have a wireless charger. Of course, you have a sunroof as well, and the seats also get ventilation and heated functions. Now the driver's seat is power adjustable apart from height, which is manual and the passenger seat is totally manual. Now in terms of upholstery, the non-turbo version gets a white and black dual-tone shade, which looks really nice, really premium in that sense. And of course on the turbo version, you have it all in red and black. Hyundai has also updated the digital instrument cluster along with the two-spokes steering that houses the controls for the media and ADAS.
Now the biggest improvement on the new Verna has come in the form of space. The added wheel base has opened a lot more leg room and more knee room as well. With a slight increase in width, it has opened up a bit more shoulder room, so it is wider inside as well. But the big one, the more noticeable one, is the seat height which was a big problem in the previous edition. In this edition it is not that bad and getting in and out is not that difficult. In terms of equipment, you get AC vents at the back, two type C ports and you also get a manual sunshade for the rear glass as well. Of course, the centre armrest is there too, and if you're a middle passenger, you won't really struggle that much because the transmission tunnel isn't that big. Overall, it is a big improvement in terms of backseat comfort.
Now behind the wheel of the all-new Verna and immediately you will notice the twin-spoke steering wheel, something we haven’t seen in any Hyundai product in India. The seating position is more or less the same, and you have a lovely, smooth powertrain as well. The 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine is very smooth and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch) automatic gearbox. Now this powertrain is the most popular choice amongst buyers of the Creta because it just is so effortless. The 1,482cc, 4-cylinder, turbocharged direct-injection engine is being offered in pretty much the same state of tune in the Verna, producing an impressive 160PS of peak power and 253Nm of torque. You put your foot down, there is enough grunt, and the engine is nice and smooth as well. Of course, if you really mash your foot, then it becomes a typical CVT due to its rubber band effect. The engine gets boomy as well, but at moderate speeds with moderate throttle inputs, it is very easy and very convenient.
Power delivery is also very linear, and as I said, if you are easy on the throttle, there is nothing to complain about. This engine also gets drive modes Eco, Normal and Sport, and yes, the differences are noticeable, especially when you switch to Sport. However, there isn't much gain in terms of performance. You hear a lot of engine noise, but there isn't as much progress as there should be. However, for relaxed driving, highway cruising, and even city drives, this combination is pretty much perfect. What you also have on this DCT are paddle shifters. If you don't want to use the paddles, you also have the option of a manual and then just using it as a sequential. The automatic is a very convenient car overall and easy to drive in terms of fuel efficiency, this naturally aspirated engine is a bit less compared to the turbo.
This engine is compliant with the upcoming RDE norms and compatible with E20 fuel as well. What is also improved on the all-new Verna is the ride quality. The older one had a bit of firmness to it, sharp bumps, especially at low speeds, would come through the cabin and there would be a lot more. This one is a lot suppler and has better cushion, so you have a nice soft setup and the right quality overall is more comfortable.
What's also new on this Verna is that you have Level 2 ADAS now. So you have radar sensors at the front and at the rear, and of course, you have a camera as well that scans the road up ahead and overall it works as any other radar system does. When you have a nice, clean, well-marked section, it is very good. But if you are on a road that is slightly broken it is gonna confuse the system. However, it is a big plus when it comes to safety. The lane keep assist, lane departure, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic braking amongst others all work with precision and since it is radar-based, unlike the Honda City's camera system it is better to perform in poorly lit conditions too. That said, unlike the City which gets ADAS with the manual versions as well, the Verna has it only on the automatic.
For those who want a lot more driver engagement, there is something on offer too. The 160-horsepower turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox will appeal the most to driving enthusiasts. This manual gearbox is very well gated, and very defined, and that makes shifting an absolute joy. The pedals get metal treatment and they do look good. The turbo manual misses out on rear disc brakes, and that means stopping power isn't as effective as you have on the DCT. In terms of performance, this engine is pretty strong. However, you won't feel that kick of the turbo, but progress is quick, especially once you cross the 2000 to 2500 rpm. It picks up pace pretty soon and it continues all the way up to 6,000 rpm. Of course, towards the end, the power starts to taper off a bit. But overall it is a pretty strong engine.
As mentioned earlier it also has drive modes and you can toggle between Eco, Normal and Sport. Of course, Sports being the most amplified of them all. And what that does is basically amps up the engine, and the response is slightly better. In the Eco mode, the big difference you feel is the power delivery going down. Apart from that, it's mostly the steering. Because the steering changes its weight based on the drive mode you are in. So in sport, it is heftier, and in Eco, it is the lightest and the most convenient.
The Turbo DCT combination will have a lot of appeals. Now, this is going to be the version that most of you will buy because it is the best of both worlds. A 1.5-litre turbo engine with 160 horse power mated to a seven-speed DCT. And that gives you the convenience of an automatic without any compromise on performance. And it shows because when you push your foot, the response is best of the Verna. You can't get faster than this, 0-100 km in 8.3 seconds, that is pretty quick. Speaking of the gearbox, you can use it via paddle shifters. However, they aren't the most responsive at moderate speeds. They will do just fine, but if you rush the gearbox, it does take a while to shift up and down.
The shifts are smooth and complement the engine's linear power delivery. Hyundai claims a higher fuel economy of 20 kmpl for the manual and 20.6 kmpl for the DCT, which is higher than the lesser-powered naturally aspirated engine. The introductory prices for the all-new Verna start from Rs 10.9 lakhs and go up to Rs 17.38 lakhs, which is competitive with the Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia. Deliveries will begin starting the first week of April 2023, and Hyundai says that it has already received over 8,000 bookings with 40% of them being for the turbo petrol variants.
It might split opinion when it comes to the looks, but as a package, it is quite strong. The interior is packed with tech, there is plenty of space and comfort in the rear. The boot adds a lot of practicality, and with a variety of engine and transmission options, customers will be able to find just the right setup.