Into the Ghats

The Western Ghats stretches for 1600 km from Gujarat to Kerala. According to UNESCO, it is older than the Himalayas, the world's highest mountain range. A total of 39 areas in the Western Ghats, including national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests, were declared World Heritage Sites in 2012. We travelled for a week in this mountain range which has these heritage sites spread over 20 in Kerala, 10 in Karnataka, 6 in Tamil Nadu and 4 in Maharashtra.

Jeep enthusiast Ashwin, bike maniac Satish and camera expert Karthik were ready to leave. Four people including me started the journey in a 3-door Mahindra Thar and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.