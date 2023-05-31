Mahindra Bolero MAXX Pick-up City & HD: புதிய டெக்னாலஜி, புதிய வசதிகள், ஆனால் அதே விலையில்!

Mahindra's Exciting Launch: #Bolero #MAXXPickup #Trucks 'City' and 'HD' | New Engines, Technologies, and Features! Incredible Value at Unchanged Prices! Join Motor Vikatan as we take you through the exhilarating launch event of Mahindra's latest additions, the Bolero MAXX Pick-up trucks! Named 'City' and 'HD,' these powerful trucks come packed with brand-new engines, cutting-edge technologies, and a range of exciting features. In our exclusive video coverage, we provide you with a detailed summary of the remarkable enhancements that Mahindra has introduced in these new pickups. From enhanced performance to advanced features, this launch is set to redefine the segment. What's more, Mahindra has gone above and beyond by keeping the price tag unchanged, ensuring exceptional value for money. You won't believe the incredible upgrades that come at such an affordable price! Don't miss out on all the exciting details! Watch the full video on Motor Vikatan channel, and be sure to subscribe for more thrilling automotive content. Stay ahead of the curve with Mahindra's Bolero MAXX Pick-up trucks 'City' and 'HD.' Subscribe now!