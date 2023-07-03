Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Specs

6.8" 3088 x 1440 (Quad HD+)

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

233g

5000 mAh

Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

200.0 MP Wide Angle + 10.0 MP Telephoto camera 1 + 12.0 MP Ultra Wide + 10.0 MP

Telephoto Camera 2 Rear camera

Optical Zoom at 3x and 10x , Digital Zoom up to 100x

12.0 MP Front Camera

Colour

Green, Phantom Black, Cream

Plus

Unique Design

Brilliant Cameras. The best in Market

Minus

Expensive

One Line Review

The phone's four rear cameras, including a mammoth new 200MP main camera, and the fan-favourite S Pen stylus are some of its standout features.Overall, the phone has smooth, fast performance, great battery life, superb cameras, and a top-notch display, but it is expensive and charging speeds aren't up to par with the price.

Price

256GB 12GB - `124999.00

512GB 12GB - `134999.00

1TB 12GB - `154999.00