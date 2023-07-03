Open App

Gadgets

மோட்டார் விகடன் டீம்
Oneplus 11

Specs

205g

6.7 inches

3216*1440 (QHD+), 525 ppi Display

120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED with LTPO

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

5,000 mAh

SUPERVOOC 100W

Sony IMX890 50 MP + Sony IMX581 48 MP ultraWide + Sony

IMX709 32 MP Portrait Tele Rear Camera

Dual LED Flash

16 MP Front Camera

Bluetooth 5.3

Codex supported: aptX HD, aptX, LDAC, LHDC, AAC, SBC

Dual "Reality" Speakers

Colour

Eternal Green, Titan Black

Plus

Premium Finish

One of the fastest charging in industry

Minus

No info on IP Rating

One Line Review

OnePlus 11 offers impressive performance and fast charging at a competitive price, but its camera and waterproofing capabilities are not as advanced as its rivals. Samsung Galaxy S23 is a strong competitor to the OnePlus 11.

Price

8 GB RAM+128 GB Storage: `56,999

16 GB RAM+256 GB Storage: `61,999

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Specs

6.8" 3088 x 1440 (Quad HD+)

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

233g

5000 mAh

Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

200.0 MP Wide Angle + 10.0 MP Telephoto camera 1 + 12.0 MP Ultra Wide + 10.0 MP

Telephoto Camera 2 Rear camera

Optical Zoom at 3x and 10x , Digital Zoom up to 100x

12.0 MP Front Camera

Colour

Green, Phantom Black, Cream

Plus

Unique Design

Brilliant Cameras. The best in Market

Minus

Expensive

One Line Review

The phone's four rear cameras, including a mammoth new 200MP main camera, and the fan-favourite S Pen stylus are some of its standout features.Overall, the phone has smooth, fast performance, great battery life, superb cameras, and a top-notch display, but it is expensive and charging speeds aren't up to par with the price.

Price

256GB 12GB - `124999.00

512GB 12GB - `134999.00

1TB 12GB - `154999.00

Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker

FREQUENCY RANGE

45–20,000 Hz

4.25 kg

ADJUSTABLE BASS AND TREBLE CONTROLS

97 dB @ 1 m

One 50 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer

Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters

INPUT VOLTAGE 100–240 V

Bluetooth 5.2

Colour

Black, Cream, Brown

Plus

Power Amplifiers

Friendly to use

Brilliant Sound quality

Minus

A bit expensive

No water resitance

One Line Review

Marshall became viral after the movie vikram in Ktown. The Stanmore III has a brilliant-sounding default profile with low-end resonant bass and sparkling, clear treble, and it encourages tweaking of the EQ with physical controls, but its stereo sound separation is almost non-existent compared to other consumer options.

Price

41,999

OPPO Find N2 Flip

Specs

191g

8GB + 256GB

Cover screen: 8.28cm

Main screen: FHD+(2520×1080)

Secondary screen: (720×382)

50MP Main Camera + 8MP

Ultra-wide Angle Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dimensity 9000+ Chipset

4300mAh

44W SUPERVOOC

Bluetooth v5.3

Plus

Bigger Screen in Foldable Devices

Build design is good

Minus

Bloatwares

Colour

Astral Black | Moonlit Purple

One Line Review

The OPPO Find N2 Flip Phone is a modern take on the classic flip phone design, with a lightweight and thin build.Flip Phone is a powerful and unique device that is worth considering.

Price

89,999

