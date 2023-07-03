Oneplus 11
Specs
205g
6.7 inches
3216*1440 (QHD+), 525 ppi Display
120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED with LTPO
Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform
5,000 mAh
SUPERVOOC 100W
Sony IMX890 50 MP + Sony IMX581 48 MP ultraWide + Sony
IMX709 32 MP Portrait Tele Rear Camera
Dual LED Flash
16 MP Front Camera
Bluetooth 5.3
Codex supported: aptX HD, aptX, LDAC, LHDC, AAC, SBC
Dual "Reality" Speakers
Colour
Eternal Green, Titan Black
Plus
Premium Finish
One of the fastest charging in industry
Minus
No info on IP Rating
One Line Review
OnePlus 11 offers impressive performance and fast charging at a competitive price, but its camera and waterproofing capabilities are not as advanced as its rivals. Samsung Galaxy S23 is a strong competitor to the OnePlus 11.
Price
8 GB RAM+128 GB Storage: `56,999
16 GB RAM+256 GB Storage: `61,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Specs
6.8" 3088 x 1440 (Quad HD+)
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
233g
5000 mAh
Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform
200.0 MP Wide Angle + 10.0 MP Telephoto camera 1 + 12.0 MP Ultra Wide + 10.0 MP
Telephoto Camera 2 Rear camera
Optical Zoom at 3x and 10x , Digital Zoom up to 100x
12.0 MP Front Camera
Colour
Green, Phantom Black, Cream
Plus
Unique Design
Brilliant Cameras. The best in Market
Minus
Expensive
One Line Review
The phone's four rear cameras, including a mammoth new 200MP main camera, and the fan-favourite S Pen stylus are some of its standout features.Overall, the phone has smooth, fast performance, great battery life, superb cameras, and a top-notch display, but it is expensive and charging speeds aren't up to par with the price.
Price
256GB 12GB - `124999.00
512GB 12GB - `134999.00
1TB 12GB - `154999.00
Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker
FREQUENCY RANGE
45–20,000 Hz
4.25 kg
ADJUSTABLE BASS AND TREBLE CONTROLS
97 dB @ 1 m
One 50 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer
Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters
INPUT VOLTAGE 100–240 V
Bluetooth 5.2
Colour
Black, Cream, Brown
Plus
Power Amplifiers
Friendly to use
Brilliant Sound quality
Minus
A bit expensive
No water resitance
One Line Review
Marshall became viral after the movie vikram in Ktown. The Stanmore III has a brilliant-sounding default profile with low-end resonant bass and sparkling, clear treble, and it encourages tweaking of the EQ with physical controls, but its stereo sound separation is almost non-existent compared to other consumer options.
Price
41,999
OPPO Find N2 Flip
Specs
191g
8GB + 256GB
Cover screen: 8.28cm
Main screen: FHD+(2520×1080)
Secondary screen: (720×382)
50MP Main Camera + 8MP
Ultra-wide Angle Camera
32MP Front Camera
Dimensity 9000+ Chipset
4300mAh
44W SUPERVOOC
Bluetooth v5.3
Plus
Bigger Screen in Foldable Devices
Build design is good
Minus
Bloatwares
Colour
Astral Black | Moonlit Purple
One Line Review
The OPPO Find N2 Flip Phone is a modern take on the classic flip phone design, with a lightweight and thin build.Flip Phone is a powerful and unique device that is worth considering.
Price
89,999