Range Rover Velar: Bookings Open! Know the starting price and other details here!

Now, let's talk about what makes this beauty tick. The New Range Rover Velar comes in the Dynamic HSE variant, and it's packing not one, but two impressive powertrain options. First up, we've got a 2.0-liter petrol engine that delivers a whopping 184 kW of power and 365 Nm of torque. That's some serious muscle right there!

And if diesel is more your style, don't worry, they've got you covered. The Velar also offers a 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel engine that packs a punch with 150 kW of power and an impressive 420 Nm of torque. Talk about raw power at your fingertips!

So, whether you prefer the thrill of petrol or the efficiency of diesel, the New Range Rover Velar has got something to satisfy every driving desire. It's time to take luxury and performance to a whole new level with this stunning road warrior.