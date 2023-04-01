Safety gets advanced with Tata - ADAS

Recently a big update to the Tata range was the inclusion of ADAS in their top-of-the-line cars, the Harrier and Safari. This is the first time that a Tata vehicle will come equipped with ADAS of any level. While it is a big achievement for the manufacturer, it is still behind the curve in comparison to the competition.
The two SUVs with ADAS are open for bookings and is available in the top end models only as of now.
But what is ADAS and why is it a big deal for Tata to bring it in their product portfolio?
Advanced Driver Assistance System is the evolution of driver aids, which earlier took the form of ABS, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control etc. The ‘Advanced’ word was added when safety didn’t just come from within the vehicle, but also from data of the environment around the vehicle. These vehicles are equipped with various sensors to help reduce driver mistakes and make all the passengers in the car safer.
ADAS is categorised into various levels, depending on the amount of automation that is available in the system. The Tata siblings are equipped with Level 1 ADAS, which will keep you significantly safer on the road.
Forward Collision Warning is a system which uses sensors and radar to know what lies ahead. Even if the driver misses seeing a hazardous object, the vehicle will monitor the distance to other road users, including pedestrians. The driver gets and audio and visual alert to allow him to avoid impact in time.
Autonomous Emergency Braking takes this one step further, by automatically applying the brakes as well, when it senses an imminent impact. These SUVs also can recognise traffic signboards like speed limits. But considering how many of these signboards are maintained in our cities and highways, even this technology might find it difficult to recognise the boards in time to warn the driver.
A feature useful not just to you, but also oncoming traffic is the High Beam Assist, which will adjust the headlight beam from high to low automatically when it detects an oncoming vehicle. This will improve visibility for both drivers and therefore be safer for everybody on the road.
Lane Departure Warning keeps track of the road markings and warns you, if it notices any deviation from the lane, you are driving in. This is an extremely useful feature if you spend a lot of time driving on Indian highways. With the fast-improving highway system of the country, most roads are now going to 6-lanes or more. This feature will help you and other road users stay safe.
In most modern vehicles, with the increasing thickness of the A, B and C-pillars, visibility has greatly reduced. The difference is most stark if you hop in from a car from the late 90s to a car of today. Increased blind spots in modern cars need an innovative solution. Blind Spot Detection does exactly this, by warning you about hazards in the blind spots of your car.
The Door Open Alert is especially useful for the passengers of the car. The vehicle senses if any traffic is coming from behind which is too close for comfort. It starts beeping to warn the passenger before opening the door. The Rear Cross Traffic Alert similarly informs you while you are reversing your car. If it senses any approaching vehicle in your blind spot, it warns you with audio and visual cues. The Rear Collision Warning also senses vehicles which are approaching your car too fast or getting too close. It not only warns the you, it also automatically flashes the hazard light for the approaching vehicle’s driver to notice and take action.
Level 1 ADAS is a welcome addition on the Tata Harrier and Safari. But currently it is limited to the XZA+(O) variants in the Tata Safari and Harrier. While many buyers look for variants with more entertainment features in a car; safety features like ADAS is significantly more important and underrated. It is great to see this Indian manufacturer adding it to their repertoire. We wait for the trickle-down effect of seeing more and more vehicles being equipped with ADAS in the future.
First showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the two models with ADAS are now open for booking.