Skoda Kodiaq: A New Era of 7-Seater SUV Excellence! In-depth Test Drive Review

In this video, we delve into the Skoda Kodiaq, the brand-new seven-seater SUV that's causing a stir. Our test drive review covers everything you need to know about its engine power, features, handling, safety, and more. Buckle up and explore how the Skoda Kodiaq redefines the SUV experience! The muscular 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine generating 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, the luxurious panoramic sunroof and the cutting-edge 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster are the highlighting points. Its agility as it gracefully handles corners, while its top-tier safety features, including six airbags and Hill Hold Assist, prioritize your well-being. The city at 13.5 kmpl and the highway at 17.8 kmpl mileage. If you're in the market for an all-inclusive seven-seater SUV experience, the Skoda Kodiaq deserves your attention.