The Brain of the Autonomous Vehicle - Mobility Engineers - Chapter 13

A user is someone who uses the product or experiences the service. It is not always necessary that the user buys the product or the service. Someone else may buy for them and thus become the customer of the offering. Let us take an example – a small child is unwell. A doctor gave a medicine which is a perfect cure to the illness. The parents who will be paying the doctor finds the solution (the medicine) to solve the problem (the illness). But the child does not want to take the medicine because it is bitter. In this case though the solution actually solves the problem, it is low on user desirability.

The convergent technique helped the ideation group to identify their top idea. Kavya and Pavan are elated with the results of the ideation process. They were eager to have a review with Prof. Murugan as soon as possible. Prof. Murugan listened to how they conducted the ideation process. He asked all minute details of the process they followed. Pavan realised there is something that Prof. Murugan wanted to understand about their ideation process but had no clue what that is. Kavya presented the top idea that the team selected post the ideation technique.

Prof. Murugan asked, “Do you have any second and third best idea or this is the only one?”

Pavan was a bit puzzled. “You mentioned that when we prototype, we take one idea at a time. Then why are you asking for the second and third best ideas?” he asked

Prof. Murugan explained that during the ideation process, most teams generate ideas based on a lot of assumptions. It is difficult to identify those assumptions during the ideation process. Before moving on to the next phase, it is important to identify all the assumptions on which the ideas were formed. Ideally a team should select the top three ideas and find out the number of assumptions made for each of those. To identify the assumptions, the team should assume the role of a Devil's Advocate (one who finds flaws and weaknesses in an idea to provoke debate and analyse its strength) and find out all possible factors of the ideas which are assumed and cannot be backed by facts or data. It is advisable to carry on with the idea having the least assumptions.

Prof. Murugan told Pavan and Kavya that once they are done identifying the assumptions in the top three ideas, they may go ahead into the prototyping phase. Kavya asked, "So what about the assumptions? Do we not test them before making the prototype of the solution?"

Prof. Murugan appreciated Kavya's thought process. He said that they need to create prototypes to test out the assumptions. He explained the complete process of Assumption Testing. Prof. Murugan asked Pavan and Kavya to use the Assumption Mapper technique and identify what among the assumptions they had identified should be the first one to be tested (Figure 2). He asked them to rate the assumptions based on two parameters -

i) Importance of the assumption in implementing the idea

ii) The difficulty in testing it out

He explained that Pavan and Kavya should go ahead designing a prototype suitable for the experiment that proves or disproves the assumption which scores high on the first parameter and low on the second.