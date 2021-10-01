VW TAIGUN A SPORTY SUV

Under The Hood!

Coming to the second most interesting part of the Taigun. The engine. A 1498 cc unit, which belts out 150 PS of power @ 5000 – 6000 RPM and 250 Nm of torque @ 1600 – 3500 RPM. Peak torque starts really low and you can feel it while pottering around town at city speeds.

The 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine uses a potent mix of Stratified Direct Fuel Injection, optimisation and turbocharging. Not quite a conventional setup, but it does provide oodles of power without being excessively thirsty. As one would expect from Volkswagen, fuel efficiency is not the priority and it is acceptable, without being exemplary.

The Drive…

This brings us to the most important thing of any machine. How does it work in real-world conditions?

This is where the Taigun leaves its mark. It is a driver’s car. If you enjoy the mechanical aspects of the machine, you will love the Taigun. What it might lack in features in comparison to the competition, it more than makes up in road play.

The Aravalli hills around Udaipur was a perfect setting for experiencing the Taigun in all its glory. Short twisty sections interspersed with a few straights. Put all thought to one side and just let the SUV loose and you will forget that it is an SUV! It handles superbly, driving on rails through the corners. Braking is fantastic, hammer the brakes and you can feel the machine linearly pushing into the asphalt. The acceleration is sublime for a machine this size, leaving you with a happy grin. Miles get munched with nary a thought.